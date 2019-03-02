Annual Community Day at Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda, hosts its annual community day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24. Admission is free. For more information, call 239-543-1130 or visit www.octagonwildlife.org.
GFWC Woman’s Club of to host Annual dinner
The annual Italian Dinner hosted by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 13 at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive. A donation of $8 for adults and $4 for children includes: salad, bread/butter, meatballs, sauce and pasta, with ice cream and cookie for dessert. For tickets, call Joyce Powell at 202-553-2665.
