Property Appraiser accepting 2023 exemption applications

The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2023 exemption applications. Homestead exemption applications can be filed online. Visit www.ccappraiser.com for further instructions. In addition, applications may be filed in person at one of the office locations; 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, and West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or obtain an instruction sheet and application form at www.ccappraiser.com to apply by mail. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2023. The telephone number is 941-743-1593.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments