Property Appraiser accepting 2023 exemption applications
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2023 exemption applications. Homestead exemption applications can be filed online. Visit www.ccappraiser.com for further instructions. In addition, applications may be filed in person at one of the office locations; 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, and West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or obtain an instruction sheet and application form at www.ccappraiser.com to apply by mail. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2023. The telephone number is 941-743-1593.
Valerie’s House
Valerie’s House resumed in-person grief support groups at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit helps children grieve the loss of a loved one. For more information, visit www.valerieshouse.org.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department’s Volunteers in Policing Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the volunteer staff coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Military museum volunteers needed
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking for new volunteers. Volunteers do not need to be veterans. For more information, call 941-575-9002, ext. 10.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group monthly meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month. A computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. Membership are an annual fee of $35 for one person or $45 for two individuals in a household.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. For more information, visit http://cccgc.info or call 941-585-0356.
Construction Industry Licensing Board seeking volunteers
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the consumer advocate category. Volunteer must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. Length of term is four years. The board is also seeking one volunteer to represent the licensed mechanical contractor category. Volunteer must be a licensed mechanical/HVAC contractor and be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years. Length of term is four years. To obtain an application, contact Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Murdock Circle committee vacancy
Murdock Circle Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers, two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meeting are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 4 p.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 5 or email Morgan.Cook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee seeks volunteer
The Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee is seeking one volunteer to serve as a member at large and to fill an unexpired term. The term begins immediately and expires Nov. 30. The term is four years. For more information, email Claudia.Mayo@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit is seeking one member to a fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2025.•
• Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• South Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is searching for two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County interested in preserving Charlotte County history. The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is online at https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. The online collection includes more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts along with diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II. For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library bookstore needs donations, volunteers
The Friends of the Mid-County Library bookstore is in need of books and volunteers. Volunteer shifts are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. weeknights. Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday. The Friends is seeking members to its board of directors. Board meetings are held four times a year. For more information, call 941-613-3165 any Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club holds meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month on Zoom. For more information, visit www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote’s reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Members of the community are advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
