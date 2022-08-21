FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, needs volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It’s about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
Library bookstore needs donations, volunteersThe Friends of the Mid-County Library bookstore is in need of books and volunteers. Volunteer shifts are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. weeknights. Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday. The Friends is seeking members to its board of directors. Board meetings are held four times a year. For more information, call 941-613-3165 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. any Tuesday.
Mote’s reporting hotlineMote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Members of the community are advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Benefit fashion showLocal celebrities will be modeling fashions set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Magnolias on the Bay, 2395 N. Beach Road, Englewood. Ticket price of $50. Cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit Kids’ Needs Greater Englewood. For more information, call 941-474-7425.
Flea marketThe North Port Senior Center will have flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at 4940 Pan America Blvd. Cost to sell items is $10 per table. For more information, call 941-426-2204.
Lightning strike benefitA benefit comedy show is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Austin’s Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Cost is $15 for the show, and all proceeds benefit WKDW, North Port’s nonprofit radio station that lost its transmitting abilities due to a July 23 lightning strike. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call 941-275-7020 or email kathymcsteen@gmail.com.
Bridge gamesThe Greater Venice Duplicate Club is holding ACBL-sanctioned games at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Games are 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Cost is $8. To find a partner, call club manager Margaret Tominosky at 941-223-3712. For more information, visit bridgewebs.com.
Grandparent’s Day social
North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Grandparent’s Day social is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures may bring children ages 4 and can enjoy crafts and goofy games followed by an ice cream party. The fee is $3 per person. Register at bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.
St. Francis card partyThe Parish Women’s Guild plans a card party for 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at St Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Reserve a table at sfoachurch.com. Click Parish Life, then Parish Women’s Guild and scroll down and click Card Party, or call 941-697-4899 and press 6. Register by Sept. 5. It’s $9 for lunch, card play and door prizes.
Community yard salesNorth Port Parks & Recreation will have two community yard sales, set for Sept. 17 and Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Table space to sell household items is $10, and some tables are available to rent for $5. The Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from local vendors. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/YardSale or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.
Beach playground rebuildThe playground at Englewood Beach, 2100 Beach Road, will be closed to the public through Sept. 2, for equipment replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.