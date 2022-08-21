FISH needs volunteers

FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, needs volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It’s about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.


