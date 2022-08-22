Benefit fashion show

Local celebrities will model fashions at a show 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at Magnolias on the Bay, 2395 N. Beach Road, Englewood. Ticket price of $50 includes lunch. Cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit Kids’ Needs Greater Englewood. For more information, call 941-474-7425.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments