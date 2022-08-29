Boating class

The Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 99, Cape Haze is offering a Boat America, 8-hour, in-person and simulcast virtual boating safety course beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the South Gulf Cove HOA pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Completion of the course satisfies Florida’s requirement for boat operators to obtain a Florida Boater Safety Education Card. Cost is $45, $60 per couple sharing workbook or $25 per middle or high school student. For more information, contact Anne Brengle at abrengle@aol.com or 508-717-2613.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments