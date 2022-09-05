Charlotte County will close the road in front of 100 Medalist Road, Rotonda West, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 6 for utility work. Detour signs will be in place. For information, contact Bryan Hatfield at 941-764-4385 or Bryan.Hatfield@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Meet the Artists reception
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will host a Meet the Artists reception at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Award-winning artists Barbara Archer-Baldwin, John Baldwin and Jenny Haught will be featured. All items on display may be purchased or visit www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. For more information call 941-423-6460. The exhibit will run for several months.
Chef Warren returns
The Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library have announced the return of Chef Warren for a free cooking demonstration at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 in the community building adjacent to the Englewood Charlotte Library in Tringali Park, 3450 North Access Road, Englewood. All are welcome to learn to create a French cuisine dish.
Historic Green Street Church event
The Lemon Bay Historical Society will welcome Samantha Gentrup, a local teacher and environmental advocate, who will speak about People for Trees, a grass-roots nonprofit that is celebrating 25 years of promoting the many benefits of trees. This informational talk is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 Indiana Ave., Englewood. Admission is free but donations for the upkeep of the iconic building will be greatly appreciated. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Boating safety class
The city of North Port will host a series of free Safe @ Home classes this fall. Boating safety is set for 6-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Learn how to keep yourself and your loved ones safer in, on, or around the water and in your homes. No registration is required. No certifications will be provided. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 1 or visit CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool.
Child Protection Center open house
Child Protection Center has planned an open house for its newest facility at 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. The Sarasota-based nonprofit purchased a building in at property in North Port last December. The building was renovated and opened to clients in April. The open house is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 5. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube plans to attend. For more information visit www.cpcsarasota.org, email shannonm@cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
History volunteers needed
The Punta Gorda History Center is seeking volunteers to help with categorizing the collections, research, greeting the public and light clerical tasks. For more information, email puntagordahistorycenter@gmail.com or call 941-916-8800.
Boating class
The Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 99, Cape Haze is offering a Boat America, 8-hour, in-person and simulcast virtual boating safety course beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at the South Gulf Cove HOA pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Completion of the course satisfies Florida’s requirement for boat operators to obtain a Florida Boater Safety Education Card. Cost is $45, $60 per couple sharing workbook or $25 per middle or high school student. For more information, contact Anne Brengle at abrengle@aol.com or 508-717-2613.
First responders honored
Sonrise Baptist Church, at 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will host a commemorative day for 9/11 on Sept. 11. Free meals provided to first responders, law enforcement and hospital workers and their families from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Beach cleanup
Gasparilla Vacations partnered with Barrier Island Parks Society is hosting a volunteer beach clean-up from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at 5th Street Beach, Boca Grande. Volunteers can sign up here and choose a Boca Grande site at www.klcb.org/events/coastal-cleanup. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Contact Rob at 941-964-1426 or rob@go2boca.com.
Check out a Chromebook
Charlotte County Libraries & History are offering Chromebooks and mobile hotspots for check out. The bundles are intended for those without devices or internet access at home. Chromebooks can be checked out at the Port Charlotte Public Library at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Bundles can be checked out for four weeks at a time. Library staff are available for Google account setup if needed. For more information, call 941-764-5562.
Beach playground remains closed
The playground at Englewood Beach, 2100 Beach Road, will be closed to the public until the equipment replacement is completed. Workers were waiting for a shipment of playground mulch. Park patrons are asked to avoid the construction area until all work is complete.
History volunteers needed
The Punta Gorda History Center is seeking volunteers to help with categorizing the collections, research, greeting the public and light clerical tasks. For more information, email puntagordahistorycenter@gmail.com or call 941-916-8800.
Property Appraiser accepting 2023 exemption applications
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2023 exemption applications. Homestead exemption applications can be filed online. Visit www.ccappraiser.com for further instructions. In addition, applications may be filed in person at one of the office locations; 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, and West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or obtain an instruction sheet and application form at www.ccappraiser.com to apply by mail. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2023. The telephone number is 941-743-1593.
Valerie’s House
Valerie’s House has in-person grief support groups at three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit helps children grieve the loss of a loved one. For more information, visit www.valerieshouse.org.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department’s Volunteers in Policing Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the volunteer staff coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street is a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, and needs volunteers to help children with homework from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call 941-626-9140.
Military museum volunteers needed
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking for new volunteers. Museum volunteers have a variety of responsibilities from interacting with visitors in the galleries, assisting in the gift shop and café, providing information at the welcome center, etc. Volunteers do not need to be veterans. For more information, call 941-575-9002, ext. 10.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers. For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, visit http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
Construction Industry Licensing Board seeking volunteers
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the consumer advocate category. Volunteer must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. Length of term is four years. The board is also seeking one volunteer to represent the licensed mechanical contractor category. Volunteer must be a licensed mechanical/HVAC contractor and be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years. Length of term is four years. To obtain an application, contact Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Tourist Development Council seeks volunteer
The Tourist Development Council is seeking one volunteer who is involved in the tourism industry (ie: restaurant, attraction, etc.) or represents tourism accommodations as an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, recreational vehicle park or other tourist accommodation located in the county and subject to tourist development tax. Volunteers should be an elector of Charlotte County or reside in a county adjacent to Charlotte County and own a business within Charlotte County, and have demonstrated an interest in tourist development. Length of term is four years. For an application, contact Nina Stamoulis at 941-743-1553 or via email at Janina.Stamoulis@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Murdock Village CRA seeks volunteers
The Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers to serve as members at large and to fill the unexpired term of Ray Brunner, Dawn McClure and William Shafer. The terms begin immediately and expires Oct. 31, 2022. The term is three years. For information, contact Claudia.Mayo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee seeks volunteer
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is seeking a volunteer to fill the unexpired term of the District 1 representative. The applicant must be a resident of Charlotte County and reside within the boundaries of District 1. The term will be effective immediately upon approval and expire on Nov. 30, 2024. To obtain an application, send an email to Assistant@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. This position will remain open until filled.
Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee seeks volunteer
The Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee is seeking a volunteer to fill the unexpired term of the District 1 representative. The applicant must be a resident of Charlotte County and reside within the boundaries of District 1. The term will be effective immediately upon approval and expire on Nov. 30, 2024. To obtain an application, send an email to Assistant@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. This position will remain open until filled.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit is seeking one member to a fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• South Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is searching for two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is accessible online at https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. For more information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library bookstore needs donations, volunteers
The Friends of the Mid-County Library bookstore needs donated books and volunteers. Volunteer shifts are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. weeknights. Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday. The Friends is seeking members to its board of directors. Board meetings are held four times a year. For more information, call 941-613-3165 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club meets twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For more information, visit www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote’s reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Members of the community are advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.