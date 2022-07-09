July is National Park & Recreation month
July is National Park & Recreation month. To celebrate National Park & Recreation Month, Charlotte County is offering free pool admission at all county operated pools and free parking at metered lots on Saturday. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
MLB Pitch, Hit & Run and MLB Jr. Home Run Derby
Charlotte County Community Services hosts the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby on Saturday at Harold Avenue Regional Park baseball fields, 23400 Harold Ave. in Port Charlotte. MLB Pitch, Hit and Run is for boys and girls ages 7 to 14, baseball and softball. MLB Jr. Home Run Derby is for boys and girls ages 12 and under and 14 and under.
Chromebook, mobile hotspot offered
Charlotte County Libraries & History are offering Chromebooks and mobile hotspots for long-term check out and in-home use. Chromebooks can be checked out at the Port Charlotte Public Library located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Bundles can be checked out for four weeks at a time. For information, call the Port Charlotte Public Library at 941-764-5562.
Summer Read and Feed Program
Parents can sign up children for Read & Feed at the Mid-County Regional Library and Port Charlotte Public Library. The program offers a free meal from Champs on Wheels bus through July 29, or join the Rotonda West Woman’s Club at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library for snacks July 19-22. Kids 18 and under will receive a meal/snack, can pick out a book to keep. Food will be served (and must be eaten) on library premises. For information, contact Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-764-5562.
Property Appraiser accepting 2023 exemption applications
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is accepting 2023 exemption applications. Homestead exemption applications can be filed online. For more information, visit www.ccappraiser.com. Applications may also be filed in person at one of the office locations; 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, and West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or obtain an instruction sheet and application form at www.ccappraiser.com to apply by mail. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. The telephone number is 941-743-1593.
Valerie’s House
Valerie’s House has in-person grief support groups. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. For more information, visit www.valerieshouse.org.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department’s Volunteers in Policing Program is looking for volunteers. The department has a volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. For more information, contact the volunteer staff coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street, a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, has reopened. Volunteers are needed to help children from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call 941-626-9140.
Military museum volunteers needed
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking for new volunteers. Museum volunteers have a variety of responsibilities from interacting with visitors in the galleries, assisting in the gift shop and café, providing information at the welcome center. Volunteers do not need to be veterans. For more information, call 941-575-9002, ext. 10.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a volunteers willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety.
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has resumed face-to-face meetings at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month. CCCGC offers membership for an annual fee of $35 for one person or $45 for two in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County.
For more information, visit http://cccgc.info or call 941-585-0356.
Construction Industry Licensing Board seeks volunteers
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the consumer advocate category. Volunteer must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. Length of term is four years. The board is also seeking one volunteer to represent the licensed mechanical contractor category. Volunteer must be a licensed mechanical/HVAC contractor and be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years. Length of term is four years. To obtain an application, contact Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Murdock Circle committee vacancy
Murdock Circle Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers, two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is within the CRA boundaries. Meeting are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle. For more information, call 941-743-1300 and select option 5 or email Morgan.Cook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle. For more information, call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee seeks volunteer
The Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee is seeking a volunteer to serve as a member at large. The term begins immediately and expires Nov. 30. For more information, email Claudia.Mayo@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Alligator Creek Waterway seeks one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Don Pedro Knight Island Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Grove City Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit is seeking one member to a fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• South Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is seeking two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County interested in preserving the history of the county. The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for a voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the archival collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is now digitally accessible through the online library catalog: https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. To explore the collection, select Archive Search in the first dropdown box in the search bar.
The online collection includes materials including more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys. The collection also has diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II, publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research, and additional content such as scrapbooks from the Port Charlotte Garden Club.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library bookstore needs donations, volunteers
The Friends of the Mid-County Library bookstore is in need of books and volunteers. Volunteer shifts are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. weeknights. Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday. Also, the Friends is seeking members to its board of directors to provide direction for the organization. Board meetings are held four times a year at which time board members. For more information, call 941-613-3165 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club invites those interested to meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. For more information, visit www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote’s reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Members of the community are advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
App for domestic violence victims
A new app created by ADT can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting abusers. SoSecure is available for free download and provides victims the ability to discreetly “call” for help with a simple swipe on a mobile phone. The SOS feature discreetly connects via SMS chat or speak with a trained agent to relay information about their situation.
SoSecure offers benefits, including: GPS coordination; discreet chat; emergency contact notification.
Any victim of violence should contact law enforcement by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
