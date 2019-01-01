Arts and Crafts Festival scheduled
13th Annual SnowBird Festival Arts and Crafts Show will be held on Jan. 4-6 at the City Market Place, 115 Tamiami Trail N, Punta Gorda. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call Sally Mere at 239-707-3467.
Ollie's Pond walkabout planned
The annual Peace River Audubon Society's New Year’s Day walkabout at Ollie’s Pond will be held at 8 a.m. today. All welcome. Ollie’s Pond is a great spot for birding and walking. The leisurely path around the pond is about a mile. The parking lot for the park is at the corner of Avon and Gobron, near the corner of Edgewater and Collingwood, 18235 Avon Ave. Port Charlotte. For more information, call Dave at 941-625-0979. www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will be held on Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Germanic Genealogy Society meeting planned
The Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Mid-County Library, 2050 Forrest-Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Topic will be "Finding Your Family in Online Newspapers, One Character at a Time," presented by Janeen Bjork, TV Researcher/Genealogy Teacher. For more information, call 941-475-1419.
Veterans Chorus seeking voices
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, the newest and freshest vocal ensemble in Charlotte County, is looking to add new voices after a successful 2018 season. Veterans – men and women, old and young – and their spouses who are Charlotte County residents are invited to meet with Music Director Sharon Butler to register and learn more about the exciting plans for 2019.
The meeting with be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the auditorium of the IMPAC Building, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The ability to read music is not a requirement. The only things you need to bring are a desire to honor this country with your voice and a willingness to commit to a regular schedule of rehearsals and performances. Nominal annual dues are required. For more information, contact Rusty Pray at rustypray@gmail.com or call 609-217-30308.
Choirplay back in session
The 2019 Choirplay is looking for singers to join in to learn songs in three part harmony; sopranos, altos and men, backed by top class orchestral arrangements, in a fun relaxed social setting. Rehearsals begin on Jan. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Punta Gorda isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., and run every Monday in January and February. An annual concert will be held in March at the Civic Association. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or access choirplay.com.
Free Nature Lecture/Field Trip Series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month starting Jan. 2, through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of Charlotte County’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments within Charlotte County. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will attend by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites.
For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
NARFE luncheon planned
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will hold its first meeting of 2019 on Jan. 8 meeting for lunch at 11 a.m. at Elks Lodge 2602, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. This move to the second Tuesday is to accommodate holiday travel schedules. NARFE Florida Representative Bill Leatham will speak at noon on the national reorganization prior to the installation of this year’s chapter officers. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees and Survivor Annuitants. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving "tastes" of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid's zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Laird's Golf Challenge planned
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Laird's Golf Challenge, with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and shot gun start at 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 19 at Sunnybreeze Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. The event is for golfers and would-be golfers. Loads of prizes. Entry fee is $50 per person or $140 for team of 4. Includes breakfast and lunch and 18 holes of golf. Deadline to enter is Jan. 13. For more information, call 941-639-3720 or pay online at www.puntagordachamber.com.
New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza
Bring in 2019 with an afternoon of Bingo on Jan. 4 at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Win up to $2,500 in prizes. Cost is $30 for a 9 card play-pack, 3 bonanzas, 1 speedy pack, 1 early bird, 1 late bird and 2 smoker’s specials. Additional game cards will be on sale. The first 60 ticket buyers will also receive a free 6-on game card. Seating in Centennial Hall begins at 9:30 a.m. with games beginning at 11 a.m. Beaches Cafe will be open. Tickets are available at the weekly Bingo games at the Cultural Center or the accounting office. This event is limited to the first 120 players. For more information, call 941-625-4175 ext. 212.
Tribute to Garth Brooks & comedian Gid Pool
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a tribute to Garth Brooks and comedian Gid Pool at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Garth Live, Kip Sweeny's Tribute to Garth Brooks combines the High Energy of the '90s Garth, and like no other can do, he adds the Vegas Garth show to complete his Ultimate Tribute to the Garth Brooks Experience. Comedian Gid Pool will share his opinionated and hilarious look at the world to the stage. He has appeared in country clubs, comedy venues and corporate events from Vancouver to Miami as well as countless foreign countries.
Tickets are $30 for VIP, $25 for second and third row and $20 all other seats. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
Carole King Tribute Show
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a Carole King tribute show at 7 p.m. on Sunday. "Tapestry," the Carole King Songbook, is the Premier musical tribute to Carol King. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970's Carole King Concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry.
Tickets are $40, $35 and $25 with no discounts. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
'Adele and Friends' Tribute Show
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, will host "Adele and Friends" tribute show featuring Elvis with Kim, Dave & Chris from "Memories" at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Ticket prices are $20 , & $17 for CC members. All sales are final. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
New art exhibit planned
Starting Jan. 17 through Feb. 27 two talented photographer/artists will display their work at a new art exhibit at the Unitarian Universalist’s Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Shelley Bell is an award winning photographer and pastel artist. The focus of her work includes subjects from city to wildlife showcasing moments inspired by everyday life. Sally Rockefeller another award winning photographer also enjoys painting in acrylics.
The public is invited to an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Government Day event
An expo-style Government Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Representatives from Charlotte County government will answer questions and present information about the many programs and services available. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver license and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control, and much more. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941-764-4933 or email Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County to host fashion show
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County (BPW) will hold its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees will be the guest models for the show. The event includes lunch of a salad, chicken entrée, and dessert. There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPW website (bwpccfl.org), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling 941-205-2714. Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit raising money for scholarships for young women in Charlotte County.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
Bear Hill Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call, 941-613-3233.
Charlotte County Pride Fest
The 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Special entertainment by Steven Andrade as Cher and Spikey Van Dykey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-204-3505 or visit www.charlottecountypridefl.org.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Let's Go Fishing
An introductory course in Florida Fishing is being offered at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Topics to be covered include fishing techniques, tackle selection, rigging, knot tying, lures, baits, cast nets, fish identification, tides, and fishing regulations for fishing in fresh and salt waters of Southwest Florida. Rods, reels, lures, nets and other fishing equipment will be demonstrated during the class and there will be a number of useful handouts issued to students. The class is geared towards beginning anglers, but more experienced fishermen may pick up helpful tips as well. The course is open to all members of the public and is held on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks beginning Jan. 9. The cost for the class is $45 and advance registration is recommended by calling 941-637-1655.
Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The next general meeting will be the Jan. 15. Meetings include coffee, outdoor prizes, environmental speakers and more. For more information call 941-4232713. Also, visit the website, www.gchgroup.org, for a list of 2019 winter outings.
How-To Festival planned
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Bvld., Port Charlotte, will host a How-To Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Join a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Do you want to learn how to play pickleball, utilize rain barrels, be a good beach steward, frost a cake, or make a 3D model? These are just a few of the events you can attend. Food trucks will be on hand. For more information, contact Erin Creighton at 941-613-3188 or erin.creighton@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
'Reach to Teach' fashion show and benefit luncheon
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support local women aspiring to be an educator. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cook’s who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
'Chef Nights for Kids'
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host "Chefs Night for Kids' event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.