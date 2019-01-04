Arts and Crafts Festival scheduled
The 13th Annual SnowBird Festival Arts and Crafts Show will be held today through Sunday at the City Market Place, 115 Tamiami Trail N., Punta Gorda. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call Sally Mere at 239-707-3467.
New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza
Enjoy the new year with an afternoon of Bingo today at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Win up to $2,500 in prizes. Cost is $30 for a nine card play-pack, three bonanzas, one speedy pack, one early bird, one late bird and two smoker’s specials. Additional game cards will be on sale. The first 60 ticket buyers will also receive a free six-on game card. Seating in Centennial Hall begins at 9:30 a.m. with games beginning at 11 a.m. Beaches Cafe will be open. Tickets are available at the weekly Bingo games at the Cultural Center or the accounting office. This event is limited to the first 120 players. For more information, call 941-625-4175 ext. 212.
Garden Club to meet
The Port Charlotte Garden Club will hold its next meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. Guest speaker will be Ralph Mitchell, IFAS Extension Director of Charlotte County, and he will speak on “The Three Cides: Fungicides, Pesticides, and Herbicides.” The club meets monthly between September and May (except December) on the second Thursday. The public is warmly welcomed to attend all meetings. For more information, call Carolyn Savary at 941-426-1299.
Tribute to Garth Brooks & comedian Gid Pool
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center of Charlotte County Theatre, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, will host a tribute to Garth Brooks and comedian Gid Pool at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Garth Live, Kip Sweeny’s Tribute to Garth Brooks combines the High Energy of the ‘90s Garth, and like no other can do, he adds the Vegas Garth show to complete his Ultimate Tribute to the Garth Brooks Experience. Comedian Gid Pool will share his opinionated and hilarious look at the world to the stage. He has appeared in country clubs, comedy venues and corporate events from Vancouver to Miami as well as countless foreign countries.
Tickets are $30 for VIP, $25 for second and third row and $20 all other seats. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
Germanic Genealogy Society meeting planned
The Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Mid-County Library, 2050 Forrest-Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Topic will be “Finding Your Family in Online Newspapers, One Character at a Time,” presented by Janeen Bjork, TV Researcher/Genealogy Teacher. For more information, call 941-475-1419.
NARFE luncheon planned
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will hold its first meeting of 2019 on Tuesday meeting for lunch at 11 a.m. at Elks Lodge 2602, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. This move to the second Tuesday is to accommodate holiday travel schedules. NARFE Florida Representative Bill Leatham will speak at noon on the national reorganization prior to the installation of this year’s chapter officers. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees and Survivor Annuitants. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The next general meeting will be the Jan. 15. Meetings include coffee, outdoor prizes, environmental speakers and more. For more information call 941-4232713. Also, visit the website, www.gchgroup.org, for a list of 2019 winter outings.
How-To Festival planned
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host a How-To Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Join a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Do you want to learn how to play pickleball, utilize rain barrels, be a good beach steward, frost a cake, or make a 3D model? These are just a few of the events you can attend. Food trucks will be on hand. For more information, contact Erin Creighton at 941-613-3188 or erin.creighton@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
‘Reach to Teach’ fashion show and benefit luncheon
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support local women aspiring to be an educator. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Eagles Lodge, 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cook’s who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
‘Chef Nights for Kids’
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host “Chefs Night for Kids’ event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will be held on Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan 23, 2019 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Laird’s Golf Challenge planned
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Laird’s Golf Challenge, with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and shot gun start at 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 19 at Sunnybreeze Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. The event is for golfers and would-be golfers. Loads of prizes. Entry fee is $50 per person or $140 for team of four. Includes breakfast and lunch and 18 holes of golf. Deadline to enter is Jan. 13. For more information, call 941-639-3720 or pay online at www.puntagordachamber.com.
