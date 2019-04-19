Arts in April
Arts in April is April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Stroll the promenade and discover original works of art by local artists. Enjoy art demonstrations, shopping, dining and entertainment. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Taco Tuesday
River Commons, 2305 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a Taco Tuesday Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. There will be a chance auction, 50/50 raffle and live entertainment. The meal will be a $5 Donation. There will be sangrias and margaritas available for a small donation. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. RSVP to Nicolle at 941-629-0043.
Downtown Block Party
Punta Gorda Block Party will be held from noon to 10 p.m. April 27 in downtown Punta Gorda. The popular street festival takes over Marion Avenue, the city’s Main Street. The headlining act, The Drifters, will perform on the main stage on Retta Esplanade at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations are needed and welcomed. For more information and to see the schedule of events, visit www.puntagordablockparty.info.
CHS Chorus concert
Charlotte High School Chorus will hold its final concert for the school year at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted.
Container Gardening
The Lifelong Learning Institute has scheduled a class, “Container Gardening” at 10 a.m. on April 25 at Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Nancy Palmer, Florida Master Gardener, will demonstrate the pros and cons of container gardening. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for nonmembers.
Car wash planned
The Charlotte High School chapter of the National Honor Society is holding a car wash at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail (at the corner of Tamiami and Airport Road). The students will be washing cars from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 in the bank parking lot. The troop is requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash, but donations in any amount are appreciated. Contact Jacob at 941-676-0233 for more information, or call the Punta Gorda office at 941-639-2511.
Car wash planned
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be holding a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A donation of $5 is requested. Refreshments will also be available for sale. For more information, call 941-626-7631.
Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $1. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries. On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. there will be a concert of music. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 2 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
Audubon Society sale
The volunteers of the Peace River Audubon Society are holding a yard sale of miscellaneous items plus plants and baked goods at the Audubon-Pennington Nature Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at 1153 Alton Road, Port Charlotte. The proceeds from the sale are to benefit the butterfly garden as well as the raised planters in the parking lot with native plants to attract butterflies. For more information about the Peace River Audubon Society, check out our website at www.PeaceRiverAudubon.org more information contact Cindy at cinmac18@gmail.com.
Delta Kappa Gamma
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Arbor Day Expo
UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County will be holding its annual Arbor Day Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 26 at the Environmental Campus, 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. This year’s Arbor Day Expo will have plant vendors, demonstrations providing tips on planting and pruning, and a Master Gardener plant clinic. Free admission. There will be free trees given out to participants who take part in tree planting demo. For more information,call 941.764.4340 or visit http://charlotte.ifas.ufl.edu.
Earth Day hike
Peace River Audubon Society will be holding an Earth Day hike at 8 a.m. April 27. This year’s Earth Day theme is “Protect Our Species”. Participants should meet at Deep Creek Preserve at 10797 SW Peace River Street, Arcadia. Participants are encouraged to pack a lunch to enjoy in the picnic area under the large oaks following the hike. Bring a chair, binoculars, and stories to share. For more information, contact Nancy Turner at 941-627-9107.
Cinco De Mayo trivia
Chelsea Place will host a Cinco De Mayo trivia night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 30 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. A donation of $10 is requested for an evening of food, beverages and trivia. All proceeds raised with be donated to Charlotte County Habitat. For more information, call Aime at 941-787-0687.
J3 Vocal Showband
J3 Vocal Showband will take the stage for the last show of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Tickets range from $20-$39. For tickets or more information visit www.sunevents.com or contact the box office at 941-625-4172 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Proactive Parenting
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today’s youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Handbags, fashion jewelry
Join the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County for an evening of handbags and fashion jewelry sale and silent auction. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 25 at D’Vine Wine & Gift Emporium, 701 JC Center Court No. 2, Port Charlotte. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals. For more information contact Lisa at lwagner@awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112.
Old Timers luncheon
The Old Timers luncheon will be held on April 27 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Come and visit with old friends. Tickets for the luncheon are $20 and will be sold until April 20. No tickets will be sold at the door.To purchase your tickets, call 941-639-3241 or 941-625-5027. All are welcome.
Free movie offered
If you know what a bad hair day is and think you know the affect it can have on a person, especially a woman, then you must see this 2009 film produced by and starring Chris Rock. He goes to great lengths exploring the frustrations, preferences and special problems faced by African American women concerning their hair. Traveling everywhere from hair salons to scientific laboratories to Indian temples and by just plain talking to many women, Rock is in high form conveying the seriousness of the subject while making us belly laugh along the way. Movie time is 1 p.m. on April 26, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. All are encouraged to remain after the movie for comments and discussion. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda.
Repticon’s ReptiDay
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This family-oriented, fun-filled event on May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds — Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will offer great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Guardian ad Litem cruise
The Sunset Cruise on the Kingfisher double decker boat will be held April 24 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Arrival time is 6:15 p.m. with cast off promptly at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation that supports Charlotte County children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their lives.Tickets are $50 and includes a buffet dinner. For tickets call 941-613-3233 or voiesforkids.org. There are limited tickets. Please wear suitable boat shoes.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Memorial downtown bash
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host the memorial weekend downtown bash from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Taylor in front of the courthouse. Email Jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com for more information or to sign up.
‘Sex Please, We’re Sixty’
The Charlotte Players will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty, from now through April 28 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1100 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Show times are Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for students. For more information, call 941-255-1022.
Food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
Pickleball tourney
Indoor Men and Women’s doubles pickleball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on April 28 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. This tournament is for players who are skill level 3.0 to 4.0. All participants receive free breakfast refreshments and lunch (which includes pizza, soda and ice cream). There will be raffle items with proceeds going towards Charlotte County Kids Camp. The top 3 finishers in each division receive prizes. This is a double elimination tournament using 6 courts. Cost is $15, and registration must be made by April 19. Call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
C.A.R.E. luncheon
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-defense for girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Art Explorer’s Club
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Florida Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1-3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 -8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2-3 with performances from noon-3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Elks Youth Camp
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9-13. Camp week will be from June 9-15. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. Apply at www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Genealogy classes
Charlotte County Genealogical Society holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
