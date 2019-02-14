Seems Like Old Times, a local barbershop quartet, is delivering singing Valentine’s Day messages to people, restaurants and private parties throughout the Punta Gorda area. The ensemble, led by Ray Danley, is part of the larger Suncoast Statesmen of the Charlotte County, Florida chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. For more information or for booking, call 419-343-7246.
