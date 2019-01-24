Key Club to hold car wash
The Port Charlotte High School Key Club is holding a car wash on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Parkside office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 3002 Tamiami Trail. Members will be washing cars from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the bank parking lot. They are requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash, but donations in any amount are appreciated. The students are raising funds to join more than 2,200 “Key Clubbers” at the Florida District Education and Leadership Conference (DCON) on April 4-7 in Orlando.
‘Behind the Notes’ at LLI
LLI will host Maestro Raffaele Ponti for the 4th “Behind the Notes” special presentation in the campus auditorium on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Ariport Road, Punta Gorda, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25. His guest artist, violinist Jeffrey Multer, will also share some of his experiences and training. These sessions offer a great opportunity to be “up-close” and personal with the Maestro and his guest artists. A special value has been added, compliments of the Charlotte Symphony — a free drawing for two tickets to the Sunday concert. Admission is $20 per person and can be paid in advance online at www.lifelonglearning--charlotte.org or at the door. For more information, call 941-637-3533.
Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month’s Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
St. Mary Academy ‘Lucky Casino Bus Trip’
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing an Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on Feb. 11, 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Jones Loop Circle, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 5 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than Feb. 6. Water and snacks will be provided. The Casino will provide additional incentives. All profits will be used to meet the needs for the students. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida’s largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to: funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Lecture series scheduled
A month-long series of lectures will highlight the Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court Centre’s commemoration of Black History Month. Beginning Monday, Feb. 4 and continuing through each Monday in the month, the lectures will span subjects both national and local. James Abraham, who earned a history degree from Oberlin College and has worked as a journalist and book publisher, will discuss the legacy of Frederick Douglass, black athletes and protests, the genesis of the Civil War, and race and class in Southwest Florida.
The schedule includes:
Feb. 4: Frederick Douglass in the #Metoo Era
Feb. 11: The Black Activist-Athlete
Feb. 18: Slavery Caused the Civil War
Feb. 25: Race and Class in Southwest Florida
Each lecture, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include time for questions. Mr. Abraham will also provide a reading list for each lecture.
Admission for the four-series lecture is $50. Individual cost per lecture is $15. For more information, contact FGCU’s Herald Court Centre at 941-505-0130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.