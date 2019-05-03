Blood drive scheduled
OneBlood Inc. is holding a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, May 3, at the Murdock office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 1100 Tamiami Trail. All donors will receive a voucher for a free movie ticket and a Chick-fil-A coupon. In addition, donors receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and bring some form of photo identification. Donors under 16 need parental permission. Appointments are not required, but for faster service, appointments may be made online at www.oneblooddonor.org using the sponsor code #10388. For more information, call 888-936-6283.
The 15th Annual
Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $2. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries. On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. there will be a concert of music. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 3 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are today, May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Free Comic Book Day
Mid-County Regional Library, located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, presents Free Comic Book Day 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 4. Featured performers and attractions will include John Nowak, stunt double for Patrick Stewart on “Star Trek: The Next Generation”; martial artist Sifu Daniel Barker, instructing a Jedi training class; caricature artist, Barry Thorne; members of the Charlotte Players performing cosplay; a cartooning and drawing class; sci-fi and fantasy trivia and games; a costume contest and parade; as well as numerous comic books to browse and collect. Dress up as your favorite sci-fi or fantasy character. This program is free and open to the public. No reservations needed. For more information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Find Out Who Made the Everglades
The ever popular Rachael Kangas from the Florida Public Archaeology Network returns to Lifelong Learning Institute to lead an informative and enlightening discussion at 10 a.m. on May 9 at Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, about the geological and cultural history of the Everglades. In particular, her visual presentation will focus on the role of early Native Americans and initial tree island formations.
Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Kentucky Derby party planned
The Deep Creek Elks #2763, 1133 Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda will host a Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 4. Derby coverage starts at 5 p.m. A derby hat contest will also be held. Mint Julep’s will be available. Music by The Sensations. Club opens at 1 p.m. Dinner available by reservations. For more information or to make reservations call, 941-249-6825.
Walkabout planned
On May 7, the Peace River Audubon Society will hold a walkabout at Hathaway Park, 35461 Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. The hike will begin at 8 a.m., is free and is open to everyone. Led by retired naturalist Ron Mills, this walk will concentrate on folklore, fact and fiction. Learn how legends arose about natural objects we see everyday. For more information, call 941-575-6968 or e-mail rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com.
Women’s Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will meet on Wednesday, May 8, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m. to noon). The speaker will be State Representative Michael J. Grant, House District 75. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, May 3.
Public Works Day
Charlotte County Public Works is hosting a Public Works Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Port Charlotte. There will be fun for everyone at this free event. Kids of all ages can sit in the driver’s seat of equipment that Public Works uses every day with our Touch a Truck program. There will be giveaways, free food and drinks. For more information, contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.doherty@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Free hibiscus show and plant sale
Harry Goulding Chapter of American Hibiscus Society invites the public to its annual hibiscus show and plant sale on May 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Hibiscus blooms will be judged from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., blooms displayed for public from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m. A hibiscus plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public may bring blooms to be judged in morning. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-9501.
It’s all about the lime
The 7th Annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, Face Painting, Jeff the Juggler, and a special performance by The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/
Watercolor exhibit planned
The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society will present a watercolor exhibit in Goff Gallery May 11 — June 7 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Florida West Coast Car Club show
The Florida West Coast Car Club will be hosting a family-fun filled event. Car show. Door prizes. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Village Place Health & Rehab Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Bayshore Live Oak Park playground closure
The playground at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, will be closed for repair and resurfacing on May 6 through May 14. For more information, contact Brenda Sisk, aquatic coordinator, at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet for the final time before summer break on May 7, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature Elizabeth Barton, who will discuss:”Jacobson State Veterans Home: Serving Our Vets.” Attendees are encouraged to bring items to support our Veterans. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8 — 18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday– Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 thru June 7; middle school session runs June 10 thru June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 thru June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15: $130; after May 16: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, Jr. instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Taco Tuesday
River Commons, 2305 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a Taco Tuesday Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. There will be a chance auction, 50/50 raffle and live entertainment. The meal will be a $5 Donation. There will be sangrias and margaritas available for a small donation. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. RSVP to Nicolle at 941-629-0043.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today’s youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This family-oriented, fun-filled event on May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds — Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will offer great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and bee, wine and sodas. Free admission, buring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon — 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Space still available for Honor Flight 2019
The Sole Purpose of Honor Flights is straightforward and pure spirited: To transport our Veterans to Washington, DC, to be honored at their memorial. On May 4, SWFL Honor Flight will again honor our veterans by transporting them, and a guardian, to Washington D.C. to visit numerous monuments, including the WWII Memorial and The Changing of the Guard in Arlington Cemetery. There is still space available for additional veterans and guardians. Donations are always appreciated. Honor Flight receives no corporate or government sponsorship. If you would like more information about this topic, call Ginni Fay 941-315-0131, or email: ginnif@aol.com or Liz Barton at 941-628-1298, or email: goddessofvets@gmail.com.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Free Nature Lecture/Field Trip Series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of Charlotte County’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments within Charlotte County. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will attend by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Computer Group in need of used computers
The Charlotte County Computer Group is in need of used computers (desktop and laptops) for the Computers to Students program. Used computers are refurbished and offered to eligible Charlotte County families within the CCPS district. The group is appealing to businesses, offices, schools and individuals who may be able to supple computer keyboards, cables and anything computer related. Computers are wipes clean of all information to protect the donor. Items can be dropped off at the CCCGC office, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-585-0356.
