Networking event
to help babies
Women United Annual May Art and Networking event will be held from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. today, May 1 at CDBIA, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Create an easy art project for babies born substance exposed and their mothers here in Charlotte County. You will learn more about this United Way of Charlotte County program, Kids Thrive and the Partner Agencies that are collaborating. Join us for a pot-luck, wine and beverages. Cost is $25. Space is limited. For more information call 941-627-3539.
Blood drive scheduled
OneBlood Inc. is holding a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at the Murdock office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 1100 Tamiami Trail. All donors will receive a voucher for a free movie ticket and a Chick-fil-A coupon. In addition, donors receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and bring some form of photo identification. Donors under 16 need parental permission. Appointments are not required, but for faster service, appointments may be made online at www.oneblooddonor.org using the sponsor code #10388. For more information, call 888-936-6283.
