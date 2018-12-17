Board workshop planned
The Charlotte County Commission will hold a Board Workshop at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, in Room #119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include local preference, Together Charlotte housing report, impact fees update, and 2019 budget process; and commissioners, administrator, county attorney, and economic development director comments. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
‘Chef Nights for Kids’
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host “Chefs Night for Kids’ event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan 23, 2019 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Free Holiday Program
Come join the Master Gardeners at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for a program on how to take care of the traditional holiday plants that are gifted during this festive season. Whether you are a giver or a receiver, it is always nice to know how to prolong the beauty of our holiday plants. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Annual pot luck and photo contest announced
Peace River Audubon Society Annual Pot Luck and Photo Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, with guest speaker Wendy Sprague. For the potluck dinner, bring your favorite dish to share plus your place setting(s). Join Peace River Audubon for an evening of good food, a fascinating speaker and great photography. Voting will be held for our 2018 Photo Contest. Both members and visitors are eligible to enter. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Brenda Curtis at 615-477-9067 or bctrackwalker@gmail.com.
