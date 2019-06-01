Book signing at Military Heritage Museum
Military Heritage Museum will host a book signing with Charley Valera, author of “My Father’s War” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. “My Father’s War” is a collection of first-person narratives by WWII veterans. Every story is captured exactly how each person remembers them. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-575-9002 or visit: www.freedomisntfree.org.
Quarter Frenzy for C.A.R.E.
The final Quarter Frenzy until fall will be held at 6 p.m. June 13 at 24 Twenty One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Proceeds will benefit the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies. Paddles are $3 each or three for $7. Bring rolls of quarters to bid on prizes and BYOB. Wine pull, food and soda will be available. Adults 18 and over only.
PGI Civic Association
open house
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., will host its first community open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Open to the public. RSVP requested to 941-637-1655.
Women’s Forum
to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will hold its next meeting on June 12, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-noon). Guest speaker will be Horatio Mihet, vice president legal affairs and chief litigation counsel with Liberty Counsel. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: barcinobetty@centurylink.net or call 941-380-7447. Reservations must be made no later than June 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.