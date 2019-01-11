The Floridians to hold meeting
The Floridians will hold its next meeting Tuesday beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Club members will model fashions by Agnes and Dora. The fashions will be available for purchase. The Club has started planning its annual Games Day Event scheduled for Feb. 23. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The Club also raises money to donate to local charities. For more information, call 941-255-6995.
Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The next general meeting will be Tuesday. Meetings include coffee, outdoor prizes, environmental speakers and more. For more information call 941-423-2713. Also, visit the website, www.gchgroup.org, for a list of 2019 winter outings.
How-To Festival planned
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host a How-To Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Join a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Do you want to learn how to play pickleball, utilize rain barrels, be a good beach steward, frost a cake, or make a 3D model? These are just a few of the events you can attend. Food trucks will be on hand. For more information, contact Erin Creighton at 941-613-3188 or erin.creighton@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
‘Reach to Teach’ fashion show and benefit luncheon
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support local women aspiring to be an educator. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cooks who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
‘Chef Nights for Kids’
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host “Chefs Night for Kids’ event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Thursday, at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
Paddle Shell Creek
Paddle Shell Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. This is the longer upstream paddle to the shallows and Cypress Knee Garden with Florida Master Naturalist, Rick Fried, who lives on the creek. Bring your lunch. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Paddle through wooded maze of channels
Paddle Lettuce Lake or Liverpool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Paddle through the wooded maze of channels from the Lake or Hunter Creek out into the Peace River. Then downstream, exploring side lagoons, and on to the Nav-a-Gator for a leisurely lunch, and return through a different route. Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried guides you through the tricky channels. Voluntary donations to the local Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. For reservations and information call, 941-637-8805.
Volunteer with AARP Tax-Aide
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers for this tax season. You’ll be helping people in your own community with a much needed service that’s free, individualized and has no strings attached. You will work with taxpayers directly; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. Experience isn’t necessary-we’ll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. Love working with people? Be a greeter. You will welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork and manage the overall flow of service. Contact us at www.aarp.org/taxaide or give us a call locally at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
Computer Group in need of used computers
The Charlotte County Computer Group is in need of used computers (desktop and laptops) for the Computers to Students program. Used computers are refurbished and offered to eligible Charlotte County families within the CCPS district. The group is appealing to businesses, offices, schools and individuals who may be able to supple computer keyboards, cables and anything computer related. Computers are wipes clean of all information to protect the donor. Items can be dropped off at the CCCGC office, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-585-0356.
Public Service Announcement
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2019 exemption applications. Homestead exemption applications can be filed online. Visit www.ccappraiser.com for further instructions. In addition, applications may be filed in person at one of the office locations; 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, and West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or obtain an instruction sheet and application form at www.ccappraiser.com to apply by mail. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. For more information, call 941-743-1593.
County Commission Budget public meeting
Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a public meeting to hear citizen input related to the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 budgets at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Parliamentarians offer basic course
The Charlotte County Parliamentarians Unit, a local chapter of the National Association of Parliamentarian, will hold a six-week basic course, “Practical Applications of Robert’s Rules of Order.” It is designed for officers and members who want to know the Rules of Order and how they apply to their organization. The introductory classes will be on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Jan. 17 at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 23300 Harper Ave., Charlotte Harbor. The registration deadline is Jan. 11. The class is free. Class materials are $30, cash or check due at the first class.
For more information, contact Joyce Gleason at 941-637-5921, or Sam King at 941-380-7702.
Veterans Chorus seeking voices
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, the newest and freshest vocal ensemble in Charlotte County, is looking to add new voices after a successful 2018 season. Veterans – men and women, old and young – and their spouses who are Charlotte County residents are invited to meet with Music Director Sharon Butler to register and learn more about the exciting plans for 2019.
The meeting with be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the auditorium of the Impac Building, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The ability to read music is not a requirement. The only things you need to bring are a desire to honor this country with your voice and a willingness to commit to a regular schedule of rehearsals and performances. Nominal annual dues are required. For more information, contact Rusty Pray at rustypray@gmail.com or call 609-217-3038.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the BoogieMen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Laird’s Golf Challenge planned
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Laird’s Golf Challenge, with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and shot gun start at 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 19 at Sunnybreeze Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. The event is for golfers and would-be golfers. Loads of prizes. Entry fee is $50 per person or $180 for team of 4. Includes breakfast and lunch and 18 holes of golf. Deadline to enter is Sunday. For more information, call 941-639-3720 or pay online at www.puntagordachamber.com.
