C.A.R.E. Ball
The 31st annual C.A.R.E. Ball, The Harlequin’s Dance, will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $135 per person and includes dinner, gaming and open bar. Proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carefl.org or call 941-639-5499. The last day to purchase tickets is Thursday.
Car wash planned
The Charlotte Warriors youth cheerleaders are holding a car wash fundraiser today at the Charlotte Harbor office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 23112 Harborview Road. The young athletes are raising funds for a trip to the YCADA (Youth Cheer and Dance Alliance) global competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey this month. Team members will be washing cars from 9 a.m. until noon in the bank parking lot. A $5 minimum for each car wash is requested, but donations in any amount are appreciated.
