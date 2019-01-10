Calling all First Time Florida Gardeners
Are you new to Florida? Do you think we don’t have seasons? Do you think that you can grow all the plants you used to grow up north? Maybe you think that we are a tropical paradise where anything and everything can grow with abandon. Have you tried growing tomatoes in the summer? Is there a secret formula?
This program is specifically intended to take the frustration out of being a First Time Florida Gardener. Come enjoy Master Gardener Diane Peterson’s presentation at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
For more information, contact Nancy Palmer, 941-286-6111 or npalmer2704@hotmail.com.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby announces meeting
The Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby announces their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Dr., Punta Gorda.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org or email portcharlotte@citizensclimatelobby.org. All are welcome.
