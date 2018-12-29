Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Charlotte Players
Five area vocalists take the stage for a pair of New Year’s Eve shows at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market St., Port Charlotte. Join Rachael Dalangauskas, Daulton Lunsford, Randy Mennella, Debbie Myers-Brandal and Kelly O’Donnell as they “Bring on the New Year!” Ken Crisp is directing the Charlotte Players production and will accompany the singers during shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. All seats are reserved, and tickets may be ordered online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022.
Ollie's Pond walkabout planned
The annual Peace River Audubon Society's New Year’s Day walkabout at Ollie’s Pond Park will be held at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Ollie’s Pond is a spot for birding and walking. The path around the pond is about a mile. The parking lot for the park is at the corner of Avon and Gobron, near the corner of Edgewater and Collingwood, 18235 Avon Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information, call Dave at 941-625-0979. www.peaceriveraudubon.org
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for films and company during its Wild Wednesdays. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 2, showing National Geographic – Everglades. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Government Day event
An expo-style Government Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Representatives from Charlotte County government will answer questions and present information about the many programs and services available. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver license and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control and more. For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941-764-4933 or email Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
BPW hosts fashion show
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County hosts its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies and employees will be the guest models for the show. There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPW website (bwpccfl.org), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling 941-205-2714. Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation.
Germanic Genealogy Society meeting
The Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, at the Mid-County Library, 2050 Forrest-Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Topic will be "Finding Your Family in Online Newspapers, One Character at a Time," presented by Janeen Bjork, TV researcher/genealogy teacher. For more information, call 941-475-1419.
Bluegrass Saturday set
Bear Hill Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Guardian Ad Litem advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for children in Charlotte County. Those interested in the work attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Building B, Suite 203. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call, 941-613-3233.
Charlotte County Pride Fest
The 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Special entertainment by Steven Andrade as Cher and Spikey Van Dykey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-204-3505 or visit www.charlottecountypridefl.org.
Choirplay back in session
The 2019 Choirplay is looking for singers to join in to learn songs in three-part harmony; sopranos, altos and men, backed by top class orchestral arrangements, in a fun relaxed social setting. Rehearsals are 4:30-6:30 p.m. starting Jan. 7 at the Punta Gorda isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., and run every Monday in January and February. An annual concert is in March at the Civic Association. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or access choirplay.com.
Arts and Crafts Festival set
The 13th annual SnowBird Festival Arts and Crafts Show will be held on Jan. 4-6 at the City Market Place, 115 Tamiami Trail N, Punta Gorda. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call Sally Mere at 239-707-3467.
Let's Go Fishing
An introductory course in Florida Fishing is being offered at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Topics to be covered include fishing techniques, tackle selection, rigging, knot tying, lures, baits, cast nets, fish identification, tides, and fishing regulations for fishing in fresh and salt waters of Southwest Florida. The class is geared toward beginning anglers, but experienced fishermen may pick up helpful tips as well. The course is held on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks beginning Jan. 9. The cost for the class is $45 and advance registration is recommended by calling 941-637-1655.
NARFE luncheon planned
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will hold its first meeting of 2019 on Jan. 8 meeting for lunch at 11 a.m. at Elks Lodge 2602, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. NARFE Florida representative Bill Leatham will speak at noon on the national reorganization prior to the installation of this year’s chapter officers. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The next general meeting will be the Jan. 15. For more information call 941-423-2713 or visit www.gchgroup.org for a list of 2019 winter outings.
How-To Festival planned
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Bvld., Port Charlotte, will host a How-To Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Join a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Do you want to learn how to play pickleball, userain barrels, be a good beach steward, frost a cake, or make a 3-D model? These are just a few of the events you can attend. Food trucks will be on hand. For more information, contact Erin Creighton at 941-613-3188 or erin.creighton@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Free lecture/field trip series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month starting Jan. 2, through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna and visit some of Charlotte County’s parks. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register by calling 941-627-1628. For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
'Reach to Teach' fashion, benef
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support local women aspiring to be an educator. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
