Lightning strike benefit

A benefit stand-up comedy show is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Austin’s Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Cost is $15 for the show, and all proceeds benefit WKDW, North Port’s nonprofit radio station that lost its transmitting abilities due to a July 23 lightning strike. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call 941-275-7020 or email kathymcsteen@gmail.com for information.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments