Diaper Derby

The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club will host the 2022 version of the long-standing Pioneer Days’ Diaper Derby at 2 p.m. Sunday at the group’s historic clubhouse, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. All crawling babies are invited to participate in “races.” The event is free, and all participants receive prizes. Entry forms are available at www.lemonbaywomansclub.com. For more information, call Terri Powell at 941-474-3520.


