Charlotte County Habitat Women Build
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a 2020 Women Build project. The wall raising is scheduled March 6. If you are interested in learning more about the project, you may attend a Kick-Off Event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in The Pioneer Room at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Contact Jan at the Habitat office to RSVP (941-639-3162) or send an email to jan@charlottecountyhfh.org.
Florida Frontier DaysThe 24th Florida Frontier Days Festival will be Feb. 28-29 the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda, by the Charlotte County Historical Center Society and the Shively Charitable Foundation. See artisans, craftsmen, and reenactors in the festival’s Frontier Village bring Florida’s past to life. Participants in the hands-on activities can dip candles, braid cloth, create pottery, decorate fans, or make a handkerchief doll, all to take home, and churn butter. Old-fashioned active games include tug-of-war and sack races. Authentic foods, including swamp cabbage, will be available from festival vendors. The festival is open to the public from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 28 and from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29. Daily admission fee is $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, call Frank Desguin at 941-769-1270 or visit Charlotte County History Services’ Facebook page.
Punta Gorda Food DriveThe 10th annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 29, at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don’t need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
Model UN debateHear Port Charlotte High School winning Model U.N. students debate U.S. Immigration Policy offering arguments from “both sides of the aisle.” This carefully researched presentation by the debate team should shed light on current U.S. policy, including DACA, TPS, birthright, asylum and preferential treatment. In an unemotional and rational presentation, these students will present facts and let you make up your mind. Join this free presentation from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at FSW Charlotte Campus Auditorium, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
