Florida Frontier Days
The 24th Florida Frontier Days Festival will be held Feb. 28-29 at the Punta Gorda History Park, 501 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda, by the Charlotte County Historical Center Society and the Shively Charitable Foundation. See artisans, craftsmen, and reenactors in the festival’s Frontier Village bring Florida’s past to life. Participants in the hands-on activities can dip candles, braid cloth, create pottery, decorate fans, or make a handkerchief doll, all to take home, and churn butter. Old-fashioned active games include tug-of-war and sack races. Authentic foods, including swamp cabbage, will be available from festival vendors. The festival is open to the public from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 28 and from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 29. Daily admission fee is $3 for adults and $2 for children under 12. For more information, call Frank Desguin at 941-769-1270 or visit Charlotte County History Services’ Facebook page.
Car showPort Charlotte High School Bands will be having a car show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the high school’s main entrance, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The show is sponsored by the Florida West Coast Car Club. Trophies will be awarded. There will be door prizes as well as drinks and food available. Registration day of is a $15 donation. All proceeds benefit the bands. For more information, call 941-743-0050.
