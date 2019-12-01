Floridians monthly meeting
The Floridians will hold its annual Christmas Luncheon on Tues., Dec. 3, at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy, FL 34269 at 12 pm. A Christmas love offering will be collected to help a local family in need. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit the Club’s website at thefloridians.club. You may also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Knights of Columbus breakfast
St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast Sunday, Dec. 8, from 7:45 a.m. until 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include: all you can eat plain, chocolate chip, or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults are $6 and children 12 and under are $3. Public is invited. Come hungry and leave happy.
Christmas breakfast
Drug Free Punta Gorda is holding a free Christmas breakfast Dec. 10, from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m., at the DFPG office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Drive, in Punta Gorda (building 12, room 104). There will be a full breakfast, beverages and festive music. RSVP is requested by calling 941-740-4358, or email monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Ann & Chuck Dever pool to close for week
The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool will be closed Dec. 9-15 for annual maintenance. The pool is located at 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3743 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Reach to Teach fashion show
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show and Benefit Luncheon at noon on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission of supporting the undergraduate college education of women aspiring to be educators. Event organizers and models are “key women educators” (active and retired) from the chapter that locally represents this international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow@gmail.com.
Boy Scout Spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser hosted by Boy Scout Troop 776 will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. Tickets are $10, and tickets for children 11 and younger are $6. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Larry Davis at 770-869-5618, or by visiting the church office during the week. Tickets will also be available at the door on Dec. 14. Proceeds will help the Scouts with camping trips and other events. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, contact Larry at the aforementioned number, or the church at 941-697-1747.
Commissioner of Education visit
The Trump Club of Charlotte County, Inc. and the Charlotte DeSoto Club will host the Commissioner of Education for the State of Florida Richard Corcoran on Monday, Dec. 2, at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Assoc., 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The Commissioner will speak about the new changes coming to Florida Schools and the end of Common Core. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m., and ends at 1 p.m. This is a ticketed event, reservations may be made without lunch and are available at Eventbrite.com/corcoran. Box lunches are available and paid for when reserving your seat. Reservations must be made no later than Nov. 29. Contact cctrumpclub@gmail.com for any questions or additional information.
North Charlotte Rec Center to open
The North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center, 1120 O'Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, will open to the public Dec. 2. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday. For information, contact Fabien Desrouleaux at 941-613-3230 or Fabien.Desrouleaux@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Federal health plans presentation
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 will meet at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, for their annual meeting and holiday luncheon. Elections for next year's board will be the main business on tap followed by a delicious holiday meal of turkey or ham and all the fixings along with live entertainment from Ms. Rita Beach. Tickets for the Luncheon are $14 for members and up to two guests, or $20 dollars for any non-member active or retired federal civilian employee, annuitant and their guests. Reservations for the luncheon must be made by Nov. 26. For more information, contact Tom Moore at tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.
Punta Gorda Symphony composers luncheon
The Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (formerly the Charlotte Symphony Phantoms), is holding its second monthly “Composers Luncheon” of this concert season on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The luncheon will be held at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., and is open to the public. Guests are welcome. The program will be an annual holiday sing-along. Bells will be provided, so come to "jingle," with lunch and holiday music to follow. The luncheon menu will be an antipasto salad, garlic bread and cookies for dessert. The cost is $15, which includes a complimentary glass of wine. Pre-register by calling the PGSymphony Office at 941-205-5996 by noon on Dec. 3.
Pool, recreation center closure
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool and recreation center, Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center, and Port Charlotte Beach Park pool and recreation center will be closed Dec. 5 for annual staff training. Tringali Park recreation center and South County Regional Park pool and recreation center will remain open for business 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 5. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Pearl Harbor Day concert
The Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum will remember Pearl Harbor with a tribute concert by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7 and will open the Gulf Theater’s inaugural season of entertainment at the museum. The museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte Chamber Christmas parade
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual Christmas Parade is at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme is It’s A Hometown Community Christmas. Dazzle the crowd in downtown Punta Gorda with your very best float, decorated car or truck, performing or marching unit. The Parade will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, next to Charlotte High, proceed north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. The judging stand will be in front of Centennial Bank. So plan to get there early and set up your viewing area. For more information, please call the Charlotte County Chamber at 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Retired Educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators' Dec. 11 meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s at 11 a.m. in Murdock. This meeting will be a luncheon and gift exchange for members and guests. Anyone retiring from any school board in any position may become a member. For more information call 941-625-7312.
Sarasota Guitar Duo performance
The Mid-County Regional Library will be hosting the Sarasota Guitar Duo at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The duo consists of two classical guitarists, Zachary Johnson and Joseph Shields. Johnson performed for the Portland Guitar Series, and Stetson International Guitar Festival. Winner of the Eliot Fisk Prize for outstanding guitarist by Yale University, Shields has performed for the Long Island Guitar Festival and the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Georgia. This performance is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are needed. The Mid-County Regional Library is located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park recreation center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte on Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Parade of Homes
The 2019 Parade of Homes - Homes for the Holidays at Babcock Ranch is through Dec. 8. Builders will be rolling out holiday décor during the free event that is open to the public and presented by the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association and Babcock Ranch. The Parade of Homes features new homes ranging from the low $300,000s to more than $700,000 that will be open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine. For more information visit BabcockRanchParadeofHomes.com.
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event on Dec. 9 through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate the Mac V. Horton West County Annex during a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 19 at the facility at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood. The public is invited to attend. The Mac V. Horton West County Annex houses offices of the Charlotte County tax collector, supervisor of elections and property appraiser and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. The building is also home to the Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. The 20,000-square-foot building was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series. The films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows. The last film will be “Llevates Mis Amores" on Dec. 2. The public is invited. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Homeless Coalition's 'Winter Wonderland'
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed "Winter Wonderland" is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez. Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event's net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Santa's Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf, look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The show will be Feb. 21-22, 2020. Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte.
Holly Days Home Tour
Punta Gorda Garden Club's 26th annual Holly Days Home Tour is Dec. 6-7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Punta Gorda Historic District. This two day event is part of the Founders Day Week activities. Club members decorate the homes inspired by this year's theme, “Coastal Christmas,” using an abundance of fresh and dried greens and flowers. Guests will tour four unique homes in the Historic District as well as the First United Methodist Church. This is meant to be a walking tour and the homes are all located within a short distance from the church. Light refreshments, a poinsettia market and craft sale will be offered in Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda during tour hours. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from any club member or at the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce offices and also at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maude Street, Punta Gorda. On tour days tickets will be sold at the church and at the entrance to each of the homes. Tour proceeds will be used to fund the club's scholarship program and community projects including four public gardens and donations to several local organizations. For more information call 941-916-3341 or visit www.pggc.org
'Rejoice and Sing' Christmas concert
Ring in the Christmas season with The Charlotte Chorale's Christmas choral concert, "Rejoice and Sing." The concert takes place Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. At the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 701 Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda. Music by composers John Rutter, Irving Berlin, and the story of Mr. Grinch accompanied by local instrumental musicians. Featuring both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, Students $10. For additional information www.charlottechorale.com.
AARP seeks volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers tax season. You'll be helping people with much needed service that's free, individualized and has no strings attached. There's a role for everyone. As a counselor, you'll work with taxpayers; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. We'll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. As a client facilitator you'll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork. Contact us at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
Short Film Festival
Asbury Shorts USA & The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media will present the 6th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on March 4. The event, "An evening of Short Films" will be held at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Asbury Shorts, now in its 38th season, is New York City’s long-running “concert” of independently produced short films. The two-hour program features selected independently produced short films including Oscar-nominated and "Best of Show" awardees from U.S. and international film festivals. For more information, contact Nanette Leonard, executive producer, at 908-618-1776, or nlpr@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.