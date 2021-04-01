Easter Eggstravaganza
Burnt Store Title & Escrow is holding its first annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 at Kiwanis Park, 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. The event is free. There will be prizes raffled with donations going to Valerie's House. There will be rides, games, prizes and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. The next meeting will be April 6 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, guest speaker will be Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Museum. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
Volunteers needed for seagrass monitoring
The Charlotte County Extension Service is seeking volunteers to participate in the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program to document the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay. Volunteers are being recruited to conduct seagrass monitoring in April and July. Volunteers will need to assemble a team of three to four individuals and provide their own boat (or kayak/canoe/paddleboard) transportation to their assigned monitoring site. Volunteers will also need to provide their own water shoes, mask, snorkel and fins. Gloves and a weight belt may also be used. The county will provide monitoring gear, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples.
Teams will survey during a two-week window from April 17 to April 30. Volunteers will sample the same sites again during a two-week window between July 10 and July 23. After the July survey, volunteers will return the sampling gear to extension office. Gear will be distributed during 30- to 90-minute training sessions (depending on team members’ experience) scheduled at the following times, dates and locations:
• April 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park outdoor pavilions, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
• April 14: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park outdoor pavilions, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• April 15: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park outdoor pavilions, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For more information or to preregister your team, email Florida Sea Grant Agent Betty Staugler at staugler@ufl.edu or Program Assistant Forest Hecker fhecker@ufl.edu.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The April sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. April 14 and April 28. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the April sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Cornhole tournament
The 2021 Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Cornhole Tournament will be held April 18 at the Celtic Ray. Registration begins at noon and bags will be in the air at 1 p.m. Bring a business card for check-in and to determine starting brackets. It's a double-elimination tournament with prizes awarded for first, second and third places. There also will be a 50/50 drawing. A portion of the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the CDBIA Young Building Professionals.
