Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested in the community and remind returning club members that we are active and meeting twice a month on Zoom! Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials & Q&A. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to https://www.pacameraclub.com. Click on the “Start Here” button.
Rec center openingsAnn & Chuck Dever Regional Park, Harold Avenue Regional Park and South County Regional Park recreation centers will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 13. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
McGuire Park closureThe McGuire Park splash pad and restrooms will be closed through Nov. 13 for outdoor shower installation and splash pad concrete repairs. McGuire Park is located at 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Nicholas Reed at Nicholas.Reed@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Bluegrass showThere will be a bluegrass show from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County Theater featuring the following bands: Swinging Bridge, Duck Wallow Lane and Hwy 41 South. Admission to the show is $10 each or $5 with membership. The show will be held in the Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Seating at 50% capacity will be observed. CDC guidelines will be followed to keep this event safe for all. For more info, visit the website at www.southwestfloridabluegrass.org, or contact Mark Horn at 941-219-2256 or mchorn320@gmail.com.
Sharon Circle Park partial closureA portion of Sharon Circle Park will be closed to the public for one year beginning Nov. 16. A utilities contractor will be replacing Lift Station Two and storing material and equipment in an enclosed fenced area on the park grounds. Please use caution around designated construction areas and avoid areas where heavy equipment is being used. Sharon Circle Park is located at 431 Sharon Circle in Port Charlotte. For information, contact Chris Carpenter at Chris.Carpenter@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Franz Ross Park parking lot lightingThe Franz Ross Park parking lot, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be undergoing lighting additions Nov. 16-23. During the evenings of Nov. 16-17, there will be limited lighting in the parking lot and portions will have no lighting. Please use caution in this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at 941-613-3229.
Loveland and Olean boulevards closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road, and Olean Boulevard, from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard, will be closed until Nov. 20. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp to close
Ainger Creek Park boat ramp will be closed Nov. 23 for repaving. Ainger Creek Boat Ramp is located at 2011 Placida Road in Englewood. Please consider using Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Park at 1000 S. McCall Road or Placida Park at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway as alternatives. For information, contact Vicki Chichura at 941-623-1054 or Vicki.Chichura@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Burnt Store Road lane closures
Lane closures will occur on Burnt Store Road, about one mile south of Shotgun Road in southern Charlotte County, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday until Monday, Nov. 23. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Scham Road closed until December
Scham Road will be closed between Burnt Store Road and Pampas Street in Punta Gorda until Dec. 1. This closure is due to construction work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Toy drive
Charlotte State Bank & Trust again this year is accepting holiday donations for the Florida Guardian ad Litem program and the Salvation Army
Guardian ad Litem gift trees are on display at the following Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations:
• Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• North Port office, 4300 Aidan Lane, North Port.
• Parkside office, 3002 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• Peachland office, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Salvation Army wish lists are at the following locations:
• Charlotte Harbor office, 23112 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Punta Gorda office, 2331 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The names and ages of area children in need are written on wish list cards. Customers and visitors to the bank are invited to select one or more of the cards, purchase appropriate gifts for the children, then return the unwrapped gifts and wish lists to the bank office. The Salvation Army gift drives concludes on Dec. 4, while the Guardian ad Litem drive ends on Dec. 9.Bank lobbies are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (with the exception of Thanksgiving). For more information on the Salvation Army, contact Capt. Claudia Roseno, Corps Officer, at 941-629-3170 or claudia.roseno@uss.salvationarmy.org. For the Guardian ad Litem program, contact Administrative Assistant Tracy Trotter at 941-613-3233 or tracy.trotter@gal.fl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.