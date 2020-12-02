The Charlotte County Clerk of Court was awarded the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting for the fourth consecutive year.
Roger Eaton received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for his office’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the year that ended Sept. 30, 2019.
“It is a tribute to have my Comptroller Division recognized for their hard work,” Eaton said in a statement. “They meticulously prepare financial presentations which consistently meet high standards for transparency, full-disclosure, and accuracy.”
Eaton was re-elected by Charlotte County voters on Nov. 3 with 73% of the vote. Since he was elected in 2016, Eaton has made various improvements to Charlotte County's court system including an online jury smart-phone app, digitizing hundreds of thousands of documents and creating a mobile-friendly clerk website.
