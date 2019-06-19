Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs Scrub-A-Dub
Join the Boys & Girls Club for a car wash fundraiser to support the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Coastal Carwash, 3291 Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte. All car wash proceeds will be donated to the Charlotte County Boys & Girls clubs.
Lake Betty Park master plan meeting
Charlotte County Community Services has scheduled two public meetings to gain feedback from citizens on Lake Betty Park in our master plan. The meetings are scheduled for today, June 19, from 11 a.m. – noon and 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. The meetings will encompass the review of the master plan and gather your thoughts on what you would like to see at the park. For more information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-235-5003 or Mike.Koenig@charlottecountyfl.gov.
The Wall of Honor dedication
The public is invited to the wall of honor dedication to honor some local heroes, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 26 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda West. A reception will follow. RSVP to 941-698-1198.
Pirate Treasure Trot 5k benefits Cross Country
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. This year’s race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. Only those runners and walkers that pre-register in the 5K (on or before July 30) will be guaranteed these shirts. One-milers that pre-register and 5K participants that do not pre-register may purchase shirts for $5 online (on or before Aug.13) or on race day until supplies run out. https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
