Quarter auction for literacy program
Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 will host a quarter auction at 6 p.m. on March 19 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Bring $3 for a paddle rental, quarters for bidding and cash for a 50/50, drinks and food. Proceeds benefit the class project, Leadership for Literacy. For more information, call 941-286-2056.
Film screening
The Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host documentary filmmaker Ty Flowers presenting his film, “Time Simply Passes” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. This film tells the true story of James Richardson, an African American man from Arcadia who was convicted of the murder of his seven children and spent more than 21 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-613-3192.
The Floridians monthly meeting set
The Floridians will hold its Annual Tea Party at its next meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Marie Lubvig will be the featured speaker. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly September through May. The club raises money to donate to local charities. For more information, call 941-255-6995.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby meeting set
Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta, Punta Gorda. Citizen’s Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org or email lkohlenburg@gmail.com.
