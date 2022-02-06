Rabies alert in Punta Gorda
Charlotte County Animal Control has confirmed a rabies positive raccoon in the area of Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda. In response, Charlotte County Animal Control has declared a rabies alert for the following areas:
• Turbak Drive and all areas south to Bryan Way
• Turbak Drive and all areas north Boyce Road
• Turbak Drive and all areas west to Jim Long Lake
• Turbak Drive and all areas east to Duncan Road
Residents in this area should report any sick or injured wildlife, any stray domestic animals and any animal acting unusual by calling Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690. Residents should avoid contact with any unknown animal. The rabies alert area will be in effect until Feb. 26. For information, contact Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690 or Animal.Control@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Lane closure on Burnt Store Road
A lane closure will occur on Burnt Store Road in the southbound lane near Royal Poinciana on Monday, Feb. 7, and Tuesday, Feb. 8. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charter review meeting
The Charlotte County Charter Review Commission has scheduled a meeting at 3 p.m., Feb. 9 in Myakka River Rooms AB of the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. A range of topics will be discussed including, but not limited to, presentation of final reports by the administration staff subcommittee and Board of County Commissioners subcommittee, and approval of attorney’s professional services. The public is invited to attend and provide input.
Traffic alert - David Boulevard closed
David Boulevard, between Helicon and Gretchen avenues, will be closed until Friday, Feb. 11. These closures are for large pipe replacement. Advanced warning signs and detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Library presents 'Fascinating Stories from our National Parks'
Charlotte County Libraries and History presents "Fascinating Stories from our National Parks." Individuals will have the opportunity to see this great presentation at three different library branch locations. Join author and performer Penny Musco as she shares fun and surprising facts and stories about our national parks. Musco is the author of "Life Lessons from the National Parks" and has been an artist in residence for the National Park Service. The programs are free and open to the public. No reservations needed. Masks are recommended but not required.
• 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16. Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 North Access Road, Englewood.
• 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
• 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17. Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Military Services Memorial ribbon cutting
The Charlotte County Commission will commemorate the completion of the Military Services Memorial at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., Feb. 16. The event is open to the public and all veterans are encouraged to attend and. Gaines Park is located at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The Military Services Memorial was funded by the William R. Gaines Jr. Veteran Memorial Fund. Gaines lived and went to school in Charlotte County and was one of the 241 Americans killed in the May 1983 in the attack on the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.
Snowbird Classic returns
The Snowbird Baseball Classic, one of the country’s largest collegiate spring baseball tournaments, returns to Charlotte County Feb. 18–March 19. Games will be played at Centennial Park (1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte) and South County Regional Park (670 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda). Tickets are $10 at the gate and residents are free every Tuesday with an ID or utility bill showing a local address. Wednesday is Military Day, and all military and veterans get in free with their current ID. Parking is free. For more information, visit snowbirdbaseball.com.
Visit the Historic Cookie House
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites you to visit the historic Cookie House built in 1931 as part of the Bass Biological Laboratory, the first full-time marine station on the Florida mainland. The only surviving structure from that facility, the Cookie House was relocated from its original site on New Point Comfort Road to Cedar Point Environmental Park in 2006 to ensure its permanent preservation. The Cookie House will be open from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Fridays, through March, as well as Saturday, Feb. 12 for Lemon Bay Fest. Libraries and History staff will be on site to answer questions. Cedar Point Environmental Park is located at 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, FL. For information, contact Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Area Agency on Aging looking for volunteers to lead workshops
The Area Agency on Aging for SWFL is seeking individuals who are interested in leading “Living Healthy” workshops – a program to help people manage their chronic conditions. Training and certification are provided at no cost with a commitment to lead Living Healthy workshops for the Area Agency on Aging for SWFL. Starting in late January, the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL), will offer a free, virtual seven-week Chronic Disease Self-Management Training Program (CDSMP). This training series continues to March 10, every Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Zoom. To register, contact Sarah Gualco, AAASWFL’s Health & Wellness Coordinator at sarah.gualco@aaaswfl.org or call 239-652-6914.
FSW Charlotte Campus Observatory opens for 2021-22 viewing season
The James & Barbara Moore Observatory at the Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus has opened for the 2021-2022 viewing season. Observation sessions are held on the first Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Sessions are free and open to the public. The FSW Charlotte Campus is located at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
Schedule of observatory viewing sessions for 2021-2022:
- Feb. 4, 2022
- March 4, 2022
- April 1, 2022
- May 6, 2022
Additional observation sessions may be scheduled or changed depending on celestial events. Face coverings are encouraged inside FSW buildings. For more information or for a full schedule of observatory events, call 941-637-3518 or 941-637-5652, or visit https://www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
2022 St Vincent de Paul Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The 2022 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Gilchrist Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda (registration at 8 a.m.) and proceed along the Harbor Walk waterfront.
For more information, call: 917-549-0555 or 484-866-0913; to register or donate visit our website at https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The next Charlotte Chorale concert, “America The Beautiful,” will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, “Viva Italia!” will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
The Charlotte Chorale also has “Enchanting Music at Twilight,” performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033.
Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1. For more info, call 941-743-1593.
Regatta volunteers sought
Volunteers are needed for the 2022 Charlotte Harbor Regatta, set for Feb. 4-6. Volunteer opportunities include board directors and on-water and onshore race committee members. For information about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta visit www.charlotteharborregatta.com. For questions about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, email Brian Gleason at gleason@charlotteharborregatta.com or call 941-661-6415.
Tangible personal property tax filing deadline is March 31
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners the deadline for filing 2022 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived, unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
Valerie’s House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19. In addition, Valerie’s House is now providing grief support groups for students.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department’s Volunteers in Policing Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the volunteer staff coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street, a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, has reopened under new management. Volunteers are needed to help children with their homework from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call Cate at 941-626-9140.
Military museum volunteers needed
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking for new volunteers. Museum volunteers have a variety of responsibilities from interacting with visitors in the galleries, assisting in the gift shop and café, providing information at the welcome center, etc. Volunteers do not need to be veterans. For more information, call 941-575-9002, ext. 10.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
*****
Valerie's House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department's Volunteers in Policing Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the volunteer staff coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street, a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, has reopened under new management. Volunteers are needed to help children with their homework from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call Cate 941-626-9140.
Military museum volunteers needed
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking for new volunteers. Museum volunteers have a variety of responsibilities from interacting with visitors in the galleries, assisting in the gift shop and café, providing information at the welcome center, etc. Volunteers do not need to be veterans. For more information, call 941-575-9002, ext. 10.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
City CRA member needed
The Punta Gorda Community Redevelopment Agency is seeking one member to fill a position expiring on Nov. 16. Appointee must be a Charlotte County. The purpose of the agency is to implement the policies, projects and programs contained in the Punta Gorda Downtown Redevelopment Plan. For more information, call 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.Stamoulis@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for an application or for additional information.
Murdock Circle committee vacancy
Murdock Circle Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers, two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meeting are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 4 p.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 5 or email Morgan.Cook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Edgewater North Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Grove City Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Manasota Key Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
• South Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• South Gulf Cove Waterway is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is searching for two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the archival collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is now digitally accessible through the online library catalog: https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. To explore the collection, select Archive Search in the first dropdown box in the search bar.
Serving as a digital repository for Charlotte County’s cultural heritage, the archival online collection includes a variety of materials including more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the late U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts. The collection also has diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II, publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research, and additional content such as scrapbooks from the Port Charlotte Garden Club. These materials allows patrons to see the past and allows them to develop their own understandings of how the past, present and future are connected.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library bookstore needs donations, volunteers
The Friends of the Mid-County Library bookstore is in need of high-quality donated books and volunteers. Volunteer shifts are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. weeknights. Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday. Training provided. Also, the Friends is seeking members to its board of directors to provide direction for the organization. Board meetings are held four times a year at which time board members will vote on library donations and create opportunities to attract more like-minded Friends members.For more information, call 941-613-3165 any Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Members of the community are advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
App for domestic violence victims
A free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly "call" for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims inconspicuously put out a call for help — without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.