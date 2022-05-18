Charlotte County Libraries
offer Chromebook and mobile hotspot checkout Charlotte County Libraries & History are offering Chromebooks and mobile hotspots for free long-term check out and in-home use. The bundles are intended for those without devices or internet access at home. Chromebooks can be checked out at the Port Charlotte Public Library located at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Each Chromebook comes in a bag along with the hotspot, a mouse, a USB drive, and instructions. Bundles can be checked out for four weeks at a time. Library staff are available for Google account setup if needed. For information, call the Port Charlotte Public Library at 941-764-5562.
Rio De Janeiro reduced to one laneRio De Janeiro Avenue in the Deep Creek section, from Sandhill Boulevard to Deep Creek Boulevard, will be reduced to one lane in various sections beginning May 12. The Charlotte County Utilities Department announced the closure would take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Thursday, and run until Friday, June 10. Warning signs and flaggers will be in place to aid in travel through the area.
Kids to Parks DayCommunity Services will celebrate Kids to Parks Day Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Centennial Park Recreation Center, located at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. The event highlights activities children can find throughout Charlotte County parks. The event is free to attend.
Charlotte County summer camp registrationRegistration for 2022 summer camp is open. Registration is available onsite, by phone, or online. Phone registration will open at 12 p.m. Call 941-505-8686 after 12 p.m. to register over the phone. To register online, go to https://tinyurl.com/58nxrn4j.
Property Appraiser accepting 2023 exemption applicationsThe Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2023 exemption applications. Homestead exemption applications can be filed online. Visit www.ccappraiser.com for further instructions. In addition, applications may be filed in person at one of the office locations; 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, and West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, or obtain an instruction sheet and application form at www.ccappraiser.com to apply by mail. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2023. The telephone number is 941-743-1593.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department’s Volunteers in Policing Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the volunteer staff coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Valerie’s House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Charter Review Commission sets public hearingsThe Charlotte County Charter Review Commission will be holding a series of public hearings seeking public input on proposed charter amendments or revisions on the following dates and locations:
• 3 p.m., May 25, Room B106, Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte
The Charter Review Commission is considering amendments and revisions to the charter on the following topics:
• County Commission review of operations
• Charter Review Commission to be convened every 10 years
• Personnel policies for county attorney and director of economic development
• Casino Gambling – require referendum approval
Additional topics may be raised during the public hearing process the Charter Review Commission could act upon. Copies of the proposed amendments and the charter are available online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/boards-committees/charter-review-commission and at the Charter Review Office, Charlotte County Administration Center, Suite 538, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Copies shall also be made available with Charlotte County libraries. For information, call the Charter Review Commission office at 941-743-1943 or email charterreview@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street, a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, has reopened under new management. Volunteers are needed to help children with their homework from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call Cate 941-626-9140.
Military museum volunteers needed
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is looking for new volunteers. Museum volunteers have a variety of responsibilities from interacting with visitors in the galleries, assisting in the gift shop and café, providing information at the welcome center, etc. Volunteers do not need to be veterans. For more information, call 941-575-9002, ext. 10.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
Construction Industry Licensing Board seeking volunteers
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the consumer advocate category. Volunteer must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. Length of term is four years. The board is also seeking one volunteer to represent the licensed mechanical contractor category. Volunteer must be a licensed mechanical/HVAC contractor and be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years. Length of term is four years. To obtain an application, contact Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov..
Murdock Circle committee vacancy
Murdock Circle Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers, two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meeting are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 4 p.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 5 or email Morgan.Cook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee seeks volunteer
The Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee is seeking one volunteer to serve as a member at large and to fill the unexpired term of Edward Hill. The term begins immediately and expires Nov. 30, 2022. The term is four years. For information, email Claudia.Mayo@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Alligator Creek Waterway is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Don Pedro Knight Island Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Grove City Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking two members to fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• South Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024.
• West Charlotte Stormwater Unit is seeking one member to fill a vacant unexpired
term through Oct. 31, 2023.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is searching for two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Agricultural board seeks volunteer
The Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for one voluntary member who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the archival collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is now digitally accessible through the online library catalog: https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. To explore the collection, select Archive Search in the first dropdown box in the search bar.
Serving as a digital repository for Charlotte County’s cultural heritage, the archival online collection includes a variety of materials including more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the late U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts. The collection also has diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II, publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research, and additional content such as scrapbooks from the Port Charlotte Garden Club. These materials allows patrons to see the past and allows them to develop their own understandings of how the past, present and future are connected.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library bookstore needs donations, volunteers
The Friends of the Mid-County Library bookstore is in need of high-quality donated books and volunteers. Volunteer shifts are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. weeknights. Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday. Training provided. Also, the Friends is seeking members to its board of directors to provide direction for the organization. Board meetings are held four times a year at which time board members will vote on library donations and create opportunities to attract more like-minded Friends members.For more information, call 941-613-3165 any Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote’s reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Members of the community are advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
App for domestic violence victims
A free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly “call” for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims inconspicuously put out a call for help — without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
