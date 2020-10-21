Mid-County Regional Library closure
The Mid-County Regional Library will be closed from Oct.14-Nov. 10 because it is an early voting site.
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library will remain open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and the Englewood Charlotte Library will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Prairie Creek Preserve closed Oct. 21Prairie Creek Preserve will be closed Oct. 21 for a prescribed burn. The preserve will reopen on Oct. 22 after a post-burn assessment has been conducted. Prairie Creek Preserve is located at 1900 Duncan Road in Punta Gorda.
For information, contact Natural Resources at 941-613-3220 or Jason.Thompson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Immigration film, discussion seriesThe Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The remaining discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Food driveA food drive will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Non-perishable food and cleaning supplies are needed. Just drive in and look for the tent. For more information, call 941-575-9002.
Centennial Partners meeting Oct. 28A Charlotte County Centennial Partners meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will include an update on plans to commemorate the April 23, 2021 Centennial anniversary of the creation of the county. Community organizations are invited to share what they are working on and coordinate activities.
The Centennial website, www.CharlotteCounty100.com, provides historical information about the county and features a central calendar of events submitted by community groups. People can also sign up to receive emails about the Centennial. A Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100, allows people to share information, events, photos and videos.
For information about the Centennial Partners meeting, contact Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-743-1462.
Military museum car showThe Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will kick off its 2020-21 season of events and activities by hosting the Punta Gorda Isles Car Club for the first ever car show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 31. The show will include a variety of antique, classic and collectable cars, as well as the museum’s latest artifact, a 1962 restored Ford M151 military utility tactical truck. The car show is free, but donations to the museum are appreciated. At 2:30 p.m., the Gulf Theater will feature the documentary “The Best Military Vehicles,” which features some of the most interesting and unusual military vehicles in preservation. Other activities for that day will include the Pink Pickle food truck, as well as many activities taking place in the museum, including the tanks, as well as flight and ship simulators. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Spinnaker, Sunnybrook sidewalks underway
Construction of the Spinnaker and Sunnybrook Boulevard sidewalk project has begun and will continue through mid-November. This project will construct sidewalks on Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from the North Access Road to Wilmington Boulevard. Travelers may experience lane closures, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information on this project, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Voices of Hope Gala rescheduled
Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit, has rescheduled its Voices of Hope Gala for Nov. 12. The inaugural event, which will feature dinner, entertainment and a live auction, was originally scheduled for March 28, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus. The gala starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Guardian ad Litem Foundation also is seeking donations for auction packages, including gift certificates, experiences and other items.
Tickets are available for $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10. For more information about the Voices of Hope Gala or to purchase tickets, visit VoicesForKids.org/event/Voices-of-Hope or call 239-533-1435.
Proceeds from gala will help Guardian ad Litem Foundation recruit, train and support volunteer child advocates, as well as provide financial assistance to help meet a child’s basic and developmental needs. The Foundation’s court-certified volunteer child advocates serve as the “voice” for abused, neglected and abandoned youth in Southwest Florida as they navigate the judicial, education and child welfare systems.
Loveland and Olean boulevards closed
Loveland Boulevard, from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road, and Olean Boulevard, from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard, will be closed until Nov. 20. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Scham Road closed until December
Scham Road will be closed between Burnt Store Road and Pampas Street in Punta Gorda until Dec. 1. This closure is due to construction work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star’s Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books “Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor),” by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
ONGOING COVID-19-RELATED BRIEFS:
Help with CARES application
In an effort to help residents of Charlotte County who have lost wages or employment directly due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Human Services recently partnered with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity to process applications for CARES funding. Those needing financial assistance with mortgage, rent and/or utility bills, can call 941-639-3162 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment with Kim or Megan.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte pools
Charlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Beware of COVID-19 phone scams
The Florida Department of Health is warning residents to be wary of potential coronavirus-related scams.
Telephone scams regarding COVID-19 test results have been reported by Floridians. Residents have been contacted by callers stating they are with the Florida Department of Health and request Social Security numbers and medical information before the caller can provide COVID-19 results.
Below are tips for how to protect yourself from scams, including the COVID-19 phone scam:
1. The Department will not call to ask for Social Security numbers or medical information.
2. Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
3. Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
4. Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding.
5. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
6. Do not click any links in a text message or email that you are unsure of.
7. If someone is approached at their home by anyone claiming to work for the Florida Department of Health or dressed in protective medical gear, they are encouraged to ask for verification. All DOH staff will have a badge displayed.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries offer laptop access
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library is now providing lobby laptop access by reservation. Access will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Laptop computers will be available in the library lobby by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Printing will not be available. To reserve a laptop at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, call 941-833-5461. To reserve a laptop at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, call 941-681-3734. Signs will be posted reminding patrons to follow CDC guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.
Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at all library branches. That service is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. All libraries remain closed for general use except for the Mid-County Regional Library.
For information, contact Jonathan Westbrook at 941-833-5459 or Jonathan.Westbrook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library or contact Lynda Citro at 941-681-3739 or Lynda.Citro@CharlotteCountyFl.gov for the Englewood Charlotte Public Library.
Charlotte Behavioral offers free therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
Charlotte County offers info text system
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Office has established the CharCoCares text system to provide local updates related to COVID-19, area resources and opportunities as they become available. Charlotte County also will be using this for hurricane season updates. Simply text CharCoCares to 888-777 to opt in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.
AAA tips for parked vehicles
AAA offers these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles:
• Battery Boost: Start your vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at a full state and prevent deterioration. Let the engine run for a few minutes to recharge, then turn it off. If you have one, consider using a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger. The Battery Tender would remain connected to the stored vehicle.
• Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure (more than usual) to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.
• Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass.
• No Parking Brake. Don’t use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.
• Sun Shade. If your car is always outdoors and exposed to the sun, use a sun shade. This will help prevent the sun’s UV rays from deteriorating your dashboard and steering wheel.
Charlotte County offers services online, by phone
To reduce face-to-face interactions between the public and customer service staff during the COVID-19 outbreak, Charlotte County offers numerous services online and by phone. Customers may apply for permits, submit plans, report code violations, download books and magazines, apply for jobs and pet licenses, report illegal dumping and much more online. Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the COVID-19 Information banner at the top of the page, then click Online Services.
Many services are also available by phone:
For Human Services information, call 2-1-1. For TTY users or callers from Englewood and other areas, call 941-205-2161.
To pay a Utilities bill, call 941-764-4300.
To report illegal dumping, call 1-866-938-6722.
For a complete list of department phone numbers, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov and click Department Listing under Popular Links.
ONGOING NON-COVID-19-RELATED BRIEFS:
Mote’s new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
New app for domestic violence victims
A free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly “call” for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims inconspicuously put out a call for help — without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
Construction Industry Licensing Board seeks volunteer
Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking one volunteer to serve as a mechanical contractor. Volunteer must be a licensed Mechanical/HVAC Contractor and a resident of Charlotte County. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle. The term will expire on June 26, 2022. To obtain an application, please call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Affordable housing committee needs members
The Charlotte County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is searching for one citizen-at-large and one citizen to serve in any of the following capacities:
1. Who is actively engaged in the residential home building industry;
2. Who is actively engaged in the banking or mortgage banking industry;
3. Who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building;
4. Who is actively engaged as an advocate for low-income persons;
5. Who is actively engaged as a for-profit provider of affordable housing;
6. Who is actively engaged as a not-for-profit provider of affordable housing;
7. Who represents employers within the jurisdiction; or
8. Who represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan.
Please contact Colleen.Turner@charlottecountyfl.gov or Doreen.Stoquert@charlottecountyfl.gov or call 941-205-2161.
MSBU/TU boards need volunteers
The following Charlotte County MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Alligator Creek Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Burnt Store Village Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Charlotte Ranchettes Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Deep Creek Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Don Pedro & Knight Islands Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Edgewater North Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Englewood East Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Grove City Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Manasota Key Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Manchester Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2022 Oct. 31, 2023.
• Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: three members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda West Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• South Burnt Store Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• South Charlotte Stormwater Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
Pet licensing options
Charlotte County Animal Control is announcing several new ways to purchase your pet’s license tag. All Charlotte County Tax Collector’s Offices will be offering animal tags at any of their locations in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and Murdock. Pet owners are required to have a current and verifiable rabies vaccine for each pet to utilize these services. Please do not bring pets to the office, but service animals are welcome.
Due to these expanded options available to pet owners, Animal Control will no longer offer pet tags from the main office at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Pet owners who currently use their veterinarian to obtain pet tags can continue to do so.
Visit www.CharlotteCountyfl.gov for additional options or contact Administrative Services Coordinator Tracie Baird at 941-833-5684 or Tracie.Baird@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for more information.
