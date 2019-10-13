Audubon Society meeting
Peace River Audubon Society will meet Oct. 17, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd. Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature Dr. Dan Carey, DVM, who will be speaking on “My Fascination with All Things Wild Bird.”
Dr. Carey is in the Veterinary Scientific Affairs group at Bayer Animal Health. He is a University of Missouri DVM who is an avian specialist and has been in small animal, large animal and avian practice as well as managing a pathology laboratory.
The public is welcome to this free event. Snacks will be provided at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m. For more information on PRAS visit: www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children.
The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events.
Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures.
Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants.
Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree.
For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Vendor & Craft Fair Sunday
The Local Ladies Social Network is hosting a “Vendor & Craft Fair” at Laishley Park Sunday in Punta Gorda from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a variety of vendors, local artists, crafters, food trucks and much more, according to the LLSN Facebook event page.
Admission is free. There will also be a Halloween costume parade at the event for children 12 and under starting at 12 p.m. with prizes for the most creative costumes. Halloween games will also be offered for kids to play.
For more information, contact LLSN@comcast.net
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series showing soon to address “the current immigration crisis.”
The four films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows.
These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 4 “The Other Side of Immigration”; Nov. 16 “Distant Barking of Dogs”; Nov. 24 “El Norte”; Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores”.
The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Community conversation
A community conversation to promote community called “On the Table” is Oct. 17.
Breakfast will be offered for free and this conversation is one of others happening throughout the state on the same day.
Adults and teens are welcome, and seating is limited.
It’s from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Dr., Punta Gorda, building 12, room 104.
RSVP required; call 941-979-7471 or email chrissie.salazar@yourcharlotteschools.net
Libraries opening late today
These Charlotte County libraries will open at 11:30 a.m. on today.
• Libraries and History Services Administration, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 North Access Road, Englewood
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189, or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Pool Closed Oct. 12
The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, 7001 San Casa Dr., Englewood, will be closed for public swimming Oct. 12 to host the Englewood Pioneer Day’s cardboard boat races and shipwreck dance events.
Both events are free to the public. Gates open for the cardboard boat races at 9 a.m. and the shipwreck dance at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
The pool will reopen Oct. 13 for all regularly scheduled activities.
For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free Shredding
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a “Shred-a-Thon” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12, at its Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Area residents can bring their unwanted or outdated personal and confidential papers to be shredded for free.
There will be a professional shredding company on site that will securely shred documents.
Chelsea Place is sponsoring the October event along with Discount Med Direct and the National Cremation Society.
For additional information, call 941-787-0687.
PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Master Gardener Donna Worthley will be presenting an update on Lethal Bronzing, a palm disease that has the potential to do serious damage to local landscapes. She will also be addressing the topic of Ganoderma Butt Rot in Palms and other general questions regarding keeping our landscape palms healthy and attractive.
Volunteer Master Gardeners will be available following the program to answer other landscape questions.
Bring any specimens in a sealed baggie, and photos of gardening problems are always helpful. This program is free to the public and there is no need to register. Further information contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m., at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot.
Prepaid reservations should be made by Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550.
Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
VA benefits, health care presentation
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a presentation Oct. 17 on how veterans’ benefits may reimburse health care services.
Ivey Winkler, Charlotte County Veteran Services officer, is the featured speaker. In addition to health care, she will advise veterans and their families on: VA aid and attendance, veterans compensation, pension benefits, burial benefits, dependent and surviving spouse benefits, and more.
The event is from 5:30-7 p.m. at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For more information or to RSVP, contact Chelsea Place Senior Research Specialist Amie Conti at 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is holding a fun-filled night at Visani Comedy Dinner Theater, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Wednesday Oct. 30.
Comedian Sid Davis will provide an evening of laughter beginning at 8 p.m.
Tickets ($10 with a 2 item minimum purchase) are available at Charlotte County Habitat ReSale Stores located at: 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda; 2440 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; 1354 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; 3949 S. Access Road, Englewood; and at their Punta Gorda office.
Ticket proceeds will benefit local families in need of safe, affordable homes. For more information, contact Jan Nick at 941-639-3162.
Democratic Women’s Club meeting
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 14. The meeting is held at 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202 in Port Charlotte.
A social time begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the program and meeting at 11:00 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Charlotte County School Board member Cara Reynolds.
Blood drive, donors needed
The Florida Blood Center’s Bloodmobile needs donors and The Florida Blood Centers will be collecting blood on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church (BSPC) in Punta Gorda.
There is a critical need for all types of blood. If supplies are not replenished it can lead to postponement of critical medical treatment so the blood center is pleading for all, eligible and new donors to donate as soon as possible. The “Thank You Gift” will be a free one Blood Cancer Awareness tee shirt, a key chain, a Chick-fil-A coupon card (while supplies last) and a wellness check up including blood pressure, cholesterol screening, iron count, pulse, and temperature.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Trunk-or-Treat event
Two hours of fun are planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. You can even get your family photo taken. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, just ¾ miles south of the Myakka River on State Road 776 in the Gulf Cove area.
For more information, contact the church at (941) 697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is found at http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
United Way of Charlotte County grants
The United Way of Charlotte County announces the opening of its 2020-2021 grant cycle which includes funds provided by United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) and funding administered on behalf of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the City of Punta Gorda (COPG).
Funding will be allocated to non-profit partner agencies that administer programs addressing the root causes of poverty within the areas of education, financial stability, and health and wellness.
In addition, agencies must meet the following qualifications: Be a local non-profit tax- exempt corporation; provide health and human services locally; meet financial reporting standards; be controlled by a voting Board of Directors; be able to provide an annual audit prepared by an independent CPA; and have administrative expenses under 25% of their total agency budget.
To be eligible to apply for UWCC, BOCC, or COPG funding, ALL applicants are required to attend the mandatory “All Agency Grant Workshop”. This training and information session will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at the Publix Training Room, 180501 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte (SunTrust building, 4th floor Suite 403).
The 2020 – 2021 Program Grant Guidelines and Program Grant Application package will be made available on the United Way of Charlotte County website unitedwayccfl.org beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
For more information, please contact Jen Coalwell at admin@unitedwayccfl.org, or call 941-627-3539.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Creative Arts & Crafts Annual Fair. The show will be on Saturday Nov. 23, from 9 am- 3 pm at Punta Gorda.
Call Cris at (704) 957-6311 or email madefromscratch@gmail.com for an application.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October.
This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler.
Presentations will take place on:
· Oct. 22 from 2-3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
· Oct. 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served.
For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
‘Nightmare at the museum’
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a fun-filled “Nightmare at the Museum” on Friday, Oct. 25.
There will be a special film presentation will be held in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m., featuring the Disney film, Tim Burton’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’.
There will be lots of fun for the kids, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda, as well as spooktacular treats.
Wear your favorite costume and receive a spooky discount.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per youth, children under 5 are free.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
