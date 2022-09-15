Observatory open for star-gazing

The James & Barbara Moore Observatory at the Florida SouthWestern State College  Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, has opened for the 2022-2023 viewing season. Observation sessions are held on the third Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting.  


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments