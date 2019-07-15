Christmas in July

Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 94F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.