Christmas Masses
Mass at Dawn (Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo), will be held at 6 a.m. daily through Dec. 23 (daily mass), and at 7:30 a.m. for Sunday service Dec. 22 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte. Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo, “Midnight Mass” or “Mass of the Rooster” comes from the Catholic custom of gathering for the celebration of the Eucharist in the pre-dawn hours of each of the nine days before Christmas. This celebration is open to everyone. For more information, call 941-626-5046.
Service of HopeFor those who have suffered a loss — whether it’s the loss of a loved one, a relationship, security, a lifestyle or health issue — this can be a very difficult season. If you are in a place of sadness, or if you have experienced this kind of struggle in the past, you are invited to Burnt Store Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for a Service of Hope and Remembrance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Christmas Eve serviceWintergarden Presbyterian Church is having a Christmas Eve Eve service with the sermon, “Light Shines Through” at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information, go to www.wintergardenpres.org.
Gulf Cove Christmas EveGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) invites all to candlelight services on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The first service at 4:30 p.m. will be a contemporary service for the whole family. At 8 p.m., a traditional worship service will be held. At 11:30 p.m., partake of Holy Communion at a quiet, more meditative service. Please join us on this holy night. For more information, call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Christmas Eve concertsFellowship Church of Englewood invites all to two Christmas Eve Concerts at the church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda. Concerts will be at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and feature the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & The Fellowship Band & Praise Singers. Delicious holiday cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served immediately following each concert at the Hospitality Cafe. Nursery is provided during both concerts. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Candlelight Christmas EveThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Follow the luminaries along Biscayne to celebrate the birth of Jesus withChristmas hymns and the Holy Scripture of His birth. Everyone is welcome. A punch-and-cookies fellowship hour will follow the the service. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
Burnt Store Christmas EveBurnt Store Presbyterian Church invites all to their Christmas Eve services: 5 p.m. contemporary, 7:30 p.m. traditional; 11 p.m. traditional with Communion. All services end with candlelight. For more information, call 941-639-0001 during normal business hours or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is located at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Englewood United MethodistOn Dec. 24, Englewood United Methodist Church Sanctuary will be decked with poinsettias for the Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The long-standing tradition of the congregation singing “Silent Night” by candlelight will close each special gathering. An early family friendly Traditional Service at 4 p.m. will draw the congregation closer to the true meaning of Christmas led musically by organ, vocal and instrumental soloists. At 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Voices in Bronze handbells will ring carols in the main entryway before the services. The Family Service at 6 p.m. will have an exciting retelling of the Christmas story accompanied by the Fusion by Fire praise band, followed by Christmas worship music. At the 8 p.m. traditional service, Senior Pastor Vic Willis will deliver a special Christmas Eve message. Music will be provided by the Sanctuary Choir, organ, trumpets, harp, flute, clarinet, and timpani. The 10 p.m. service will have a special message that prepares everyone for Candlelight Communion, open to all who desire it. Enjoy moving music from organ, harp, trumpets, flute, clarinet, percussion, timpani, and vocal soloists. For information only, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
Port Charlotte Christmas dinner
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., invites all to the 34th annual Free Community Christmas Dinner, which will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 in the Fellowship Hall.
Englewood Christmas dinnerEnglewood United Methodist Church invites everyone to its 28th annual free Community Christmas Day Dinner from noon-3 p.m. Dec. 25. Just show up at Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., for turkey with all the trimmings surrounded by Christmas cheer and music. Parking lot shuttle service will be available. For transportation to and from the church or a homebound food delivery, calling only the special number 941-474-5588, ext. 253, as soon as possible. Calling by Dec. 20 is preferred for planning purposes. Only calls to that number made before 11:15 a.m. on Christmas Day will be accepted. Donations are welcome but not required. For information only, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588.
