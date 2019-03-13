Citizen’s Climate Lobby meeting set
Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta, Punta Gorda. Citizen’s Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org or email lkohlenburg@gmail.com.
GFWC Woman’s Club of to host Annual dinner
The annual Italian Dinner hosted by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, at 20271 Tappan Zee Dr. where you can eat-in or take-out your meal. A donation of $8 for adults and $4 for children will include: salad, bread/butter, meatballs, sauce, and pasta, with ice cream and cookie for dessert. For tickets, call Joyce Powell at 202-553-2665.
