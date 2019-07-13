Collector Car appreciation day scheduled
The 10th Annual Collector Car Appreciation Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today, July 13, at Muscle Car City, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, assisted by the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region. All clubs and private owners invited to attend to display any make, model or year car or truck including modified and Special Interest vehicles. No preregistration or fees nor need to be a member of any club. For more information, call 941-575 5959 or Lee Royston 941-626-9359.
Join the Punta Gorda Elks for one dollar
Only during the month of July, you can join the largest Elks Lodge in the state of Florida for just $1, plus pro-rated dues. Enjoy award-winning chicken every Monday night. Dance to the bands every Friday and Saturday night. Bring the family to a picnic on the river during special occasions. Play bingo every Thursday or just sit and relax under one of our thatched tiki huts by the river. To pickup your application, go to the lodge at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda or call the lodge at 941-637-2606, ext. 103.
Celebrate Park and Rec month
Discover the power of play with Charlotte County Community Services as it celebrates Park and Recreation Month. Community Services will celebrate Park and Recreation Month today with free admission to pools and free parking at beaches and boat ramps.
County Commission to hold tentative budget meeting
The Charlotte County Commission will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, Florida, to consider the tentative budget for FY2019-2020 and FY 2020-2021. The public is invited to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Arts and Humanities Council artist reception
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, will host food and wine artist reception for Gloria Nelson from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Live music will be provided and admission is free. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
Military Heritage Museum celebrates 50th Anniversary of the moon landing
The Military Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will show the featured documentary: "Apollo 11," a Film by Todd Douglas Miller at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, in the Gulf Theater. "Apollo 11" is a 2019 American documentary film edited, produced and directed by Todd Douglas Miller. It focuses on the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, the first spaceflight to land humans on the Moon. The film consists solely of archival footage, including 70 mm film that was previously unreleased to the public, and does not feature narration or interviews. Requires full access pass: $10; $8 for veterans, active duty, and youth ages 5-13. No fee for children under 5. Annual members, $5. For information or to register, go to www.freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Christmas in July
Santa's helpers for children and veterans will host its Christmas in July beginning with kick stands up at 12:15 p.m. on July 21 from Gatorz Bar and Grill, 3816 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Door entry is an unwrapped toy, no stuffed animals or $10 cash at the door. Finishing location will be at 1 p.m. at Bar 17, 3149 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Live music, food and raffle items.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Fit Nation Thunderdome
This event is a two day CrossFit competition being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 27-28 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Athletes of all ages will be attending. Tickets at the door will be $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. To purchase advance discount tickets ($20 for the weekend) go to www.fnthunderdome.com/event-tickets. There will be food, vendors and most of the competition takes place indoors. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
2020 Show Us Your Charlotte Calendar contest
Charlotte County wants you to Show Us Your Charlotte. Send your favorite photos of Charlotte County – its beaches, parks, waterways, preserves or people – and the best 15 shots will be featured in the 2020 Show Us Your Charlotte calendar. It’s free and easy to enter. Simply visit www.showusyourcharlotte.com and upload your photos, along with information about you and your subject. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in late November at county facilities to be announced. For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sport Court resurfacing begins July 15
Sport court resurfacing will begin at multiple Charlotte County parks starting July 15. The park closure schedule is as follows:
• July 15-22: William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park tennis courts, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
• July 17-24: Franz Ross Park tennis courts, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• July 22-Aug. 10: South County Regional Park basketball courts, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Aug. 5-24: Deep Creek Park basketball and tennis courts, 25555 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda.
• Aug. 19-31: Higgs Park basketball court, 21400 Higgs Drive, Port Charlotte.
• Aug. 26- Sept. 9: Midway Park tennis courts, 23023 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Sept. 4-14: Randy Spence Park basketball court, 4333 Kerrigan Circle, El Jobean.
For more information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Military Heritage Museum commemorates the end of the Korean War
The Military Heritage Museum will commemorate the End of the Korean War on July 27. The war was the first military action of the Cold War, and began on June 25, 1950, and ended in July of 1953. The museum will honor those who served in this conflict on July 27, 2019, including a Remembrance Tribute for all those Korean era veterans present. A featured documentary will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m in the Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other activities will be available day. For more information and a list of all activities for the July 27 event, go to www.freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Wine and cheese artist reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 for its artist of the month, Nancy G. Thomas. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-1133 or visit www.kays-ponger.com.
Public Safety Appreciation Night
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Explorer Post 29 and Do The Right Thing of Charlotte County, Inc. invites the public to its fourth annual Public Safety Appreciation Night on Aug. 3 at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar followed by a buffet dinner. Dress is business casual. The program will include keynote speaker, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, followed by a brief awards ceremony recognizing Charlotte County Public Safety personnel. Music and dancing will continue until 11 p.m. Online ticket sales end July 26. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event while supplies last or online at www.thankyoucharlotte.com. Active or retired public safety personnel $15 per ticket. Guests and general public $30 per ticket.
Free kayak trips offered
Visit the waters of Lemon Bay via a guided kayak trip with trained Naturalists. Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) will be conducting free kayak excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 9, Aug. 16, Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.
Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited to 10 participants per event so pre-registration is necessary for this free program. For more information and/or to register, call 941-475-0769.
TikiFest
The fourth annual TikiFest will be held noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, featuring hula dancers, ukulele playing, tiki toss and tiki bowling games, trop rock and steel drum music, coconut painting, photo ops, tiki carvings, Hawaiian leis giveaways, drink and food specials, tiki merchandise and tropical clothing store promotions. Free admission. 941-639-8810 or www.fishville.com.
