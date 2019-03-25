Conquistador scholarships
The deadline of April 1 is approaching for $1,000 college scholarships awarded each year to a graduating senior at Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools by the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors. Requirements include a grade point average of 2.5 or more, a written essay of 300 words or less, and a letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor or employer. An application may be acquired at each school’s senior counseling office. Submissions may be made to: ROPC, P.O. Box 510664, Punta Gorda, FL 33951. For more information, contact Larry Sexton, scholarship committee chairman, at 941-505-4686.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Spring Barn and Crafts sales
The Men’s Club & the Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, will hold their spring barn sale and hand-made crafts sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 12-13. Barn sale questions can be directed to 941-697-8373; craft questions to 941-697-5533.
Free Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Are you looking for something different to try in your landscape? Want to plant it and forget it? Want it to surprise you when it throws out a show-stopping bloom? If so, then it is time to try some of the wonderful bulbs that will happily thrive in our south Florida gardens. Join as Tom Becker, shares some bulb planting inspiration at 2 p.m.on April 16 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Free; registration not required. For more information, call 941-286-6111.
The Charlotte County Concert Band to present 'Strike Up The Band'
On Sunday afternoon, April 14, at 3 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or the day of the concert.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Vessel Safety Exam Blitz
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda along with the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 98, Charlotte Harbor, will host a vessel safety exam blitz at 9 a.m. on March 30. In coordination with the yacht club, the Flotilla will provide a complimentary vessel exam to verify whether boaters have the required safety equipment. For more information, visit www.USCGAUXCharlotteHarbor.org.
Scholarship Deadline Extended
The Punta Gorda Garden Club is now accepting applications for up to six PGGC Higher Education Scholarships of $2,500 each from graduating high school seniors and qualified college and graduate students in Charlotte County. To encourage greater participation the Scholarship Committee has extended the application deadline to April 8. Application forms are available in the Counseling Offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida South Western Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida South Western State College, or at the Club's website, www.pggc.org (Scholarship page.) Home schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible to apply. Due date for submission is April 8. For more application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Anne Simpson 941-639-4333.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on "Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island." Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
LLI Examines Islamic Art, Science and Mathematics
On March 27, Dr. Arthur Wenk will continue his series “Expanding the Matrix: Lectures on Western Culture” at 10 a.m. in room D203 at the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. This session, the third in the series of six, will focus on Islamic Art, Science and Mathematics. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Welcome back Vietnam veterans event
The Military Heritage Museum will host an event honoring those who served our country in the Vietnam War. “Welcome Back Vietnam Veterans” will take place at 11 a.m. on March 29 in the new museum facility at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All Vietnam veterans including their family members and/or surviving spouse of a deceased Vietnam veteran are invited and encouraged to attend so that we may honor you for your or your deceased spouse’s service. To RSVP, send an email no later than March 24 to info@freedomisntfree.org with the subject line MARCH 29, and include your first and last name of veteran, branch of service and specific years served.
Fundraising golf tournament planned
Murdock Rotary is hosting a fundraising golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Funds raised will go to support the “Josh the Otter” program (www.joshtheotter.org) and “Just Against Children Drowning” (JACD – www.justagainstchildrendrowning.org) to educate children and their families on water safety and awareness. For more information contact Walt Powers at 941-456-1862.
County Commissioners head to Tallahassee
Charlotte County Commissioners Ken Doherty, Bill Truex and Chris Constance will travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators regarding the County’s legislative priorities from March 26, through March 29 and are scheduled to meet with various members of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. The Commissioners may individually speak about and/or respond to questions concerning matters of interest and relevance to the citizens of Charlotte County. No decisions concerning Charlotte County Government business will be made by the Commissioners while visiting with legislators. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
St. Mary Academy Casino bus trip
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs on April 8. There will be two departures, 8:45 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road., Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than April 1. For more information, call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon - 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Murder Mystery dinner planned
La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner with arrival time at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. dinner on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
'A Night at South Beach' to support Virginia B. Andes community clinic
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is hosting “A Night at South Beach” at 5:30 p.m. on April 5, at Trinity Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte. Enjoy an evening of great food, auctions and dancing to music by Jonathan A. Cortez, while supporting the VBA Clinic. Tickets are $95 per person. Dress is South Beach, “warm Florida-night” casual. For more information call 941-276-1668 or visit www.volunteercare.org/SOBE
Great American Cleanup scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will be participating in the annual Great American Cleanup/Keep Charlotte Beautiful scheduled for March 30. Members of PRAS will be cleaning up Kiwanis Park at 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. Meet at 8 a.m. in the main parking lot to pick up supplies. The first 20 members to sign up will receive a Great American Cleanup t-shirt. Following the cleanup, there will be refreshments available at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veteran's Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte. For more information or to register, call Nancy Turner 941-627-9107.
Wine and cheese reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda invites the public to a complimentary wine and cheese reception at 7 p.m. on April 9. Stop by and support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Marilyn Dorsey affectionately known as the "Bird Lady." For more visit www.kays-ponger.com or call 941-639-1133.
'Tails from the Ruff' golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its "Tails from the Ruff" golf tournament on April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package.. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Downtown Hoedown scheduled
Punta Gorda's Downtown Hoedown for the Troops will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6 at City Marketplace, downtown Punta Gorda. Performances by Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Jack Micheal, Kenny Cox and Melissa Lee. VIP tickets are $70, advance general admission tickets are $20, general admission with seating $30 or $25 at the gate. For more information, visit www.PGDowntownHoedown.com.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center, 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.