'Dancing at LLI'
Barbara File Marangon authored two books of memoirs: one of dancing with her elephant, Peggy, in the Greatest Show on Earth, and another of her nineteen years as a ballet teacher in Italy where she faced – and overcame -- many obstacles. At 10 a.m. on May 16 this class will feature her book titled Detour on an Elephant: A Year Dancing with the Greatest Show on Earth. The class will be held at Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
National Salvation Army Week
The Salvation Army-Port Charlotte is celebrating its volunteers and supporters. This year National Salvation Army Week runs Monday, May 13-Sunday May 19. The week is The Salvation Army’s way of thanking the volunteers and donors who have made the organization one of the world’s largest and most trusted charities. To get involved or to join in for a variety of special activities all week including meals and a day of big discounts at Punta Gorda and Englewood Family Stores contact: colette.koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org.
CERT Basic Training Course offered
Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering the CERT (Citizen’s Emergency Response Team) basic training course. This course is designed for anyone who is interested in gaining skills and knowledge to help make their communities prepared and resilient when an incident occurs. This is a three-day course, beginning May 14, and is free of charge. All classes will be held at the Public Safety Building, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Seating is limited, register by May 11 online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9BNCZ3. For more information, contact Charlotte County CERT by email charlottecountycert@gmail.com or call 813.702.3785.
Democratic Women's Club to meet
The Democratic Women's Club of Charlotte County's will hold its next meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Democratic Party Headquarters located at 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202 in Port Charlotte. Guest speaker will be Maria Lara from the Spanish American Society who will be speaking about Charlotte County's new Adult Literacy Project. Guests are welcome. For more information, email: kblue7@hotmail.com or call 419-202-5395.
Honoring our Veterans
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road Punta Gorda, will honor Veterans by offering complimentary admission all year. This Memorial Day, special thanks are given to those Veterans and are invited to visit the sanctuary, as always, free of charge. Hours: Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov-May). Open Memorial Day 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.octagonwildlife.org. For more information, call 239-543-1130.
Memorial Day observance event
The official Charlotte County Memorial Day observance event will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the William R. Gaines, Jr. park at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include the color guards from the Young Marines, The Charlotte County Sheriff's Department, Charlotte County Fire Department and American legion Post 110 Honor Guard with the 21 round firing salute. The public is invited to attend and show support for those that have gone before and sacrificed for this great nation.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until Wednesday, June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
LLI offers class
Barbara File Marangon's second memoir begins with a glimpse of her Irish ancestry in her grandmother's Bronx kitchen and a heartfelt promise she made there. She writes about her incredible journey of self-discovery beginning with the poignant finale of a Hollywood show and a ticket to Venice, Italy. This class features the book Chasing Castles: Nineteen Years Living and Teaching Ballet in Italy and is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today's youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This family-oriented, fun-filled event on May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds - Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will offer great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway's Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and bee, wine and sodas. Free admission, buring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The date available is May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon-3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
