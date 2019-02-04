Music scholarship offered by The Charlotte Chorale
The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to offer the R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship of $3,000 to a graduating Charlotte County High School student. The qualifying applicant must have proven ability and interest in vocal, piano, or instrumental music and must intend to enroll at an accredited institution of higher learning, majoring in music performance or education, musical theatre, or sacred music.
The R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the late R. Bruce MacGregor, the founder and first director of The Charlotte Chorale in 1989. His legacy lives on as The Chorale celebrates it's thirtieth anniversary with the current 2018-19 Season.
Application deadline is Feb. 4. For more information about the scholarship, qualifications and how to apply, log on to www.charlottechorale.com under the tab of "Scholarship Info" to download the instructions and application or call 941-204-0033 thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
PRAS Walkabout planned
Peace River Audubon Society will hold a walkabout at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Punta Gorda Nature Park which is at the intersection of Aqui Esta and Bal Harbor Blvd (GPS 1555 Aqui Esta Dr.) Walk through the gardens and trails looking for woodland and songbirds and migratory warblers. After birding the Nature Park the group will go to the Ponce de Leon Park for waterbird sightings including ospreys, herons, egrets, terns and pelicans. For more information, call Starr Zachritz at 941-391-4446.
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Packed with musical standards like "You’re the Top," "Friendship" and "It’s De-lovely," witty dialogue, hysterical characters and riotous action, this timeless classic Broadway Hit is a family favorite for the ages. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon and auction
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The auction includes an array of fashionable items, gift certificates, and hand-made items by members. P.E.O. was founded in 1869 and is celebrating it's 150th year of providing grants, loans, and scholarships to local women for higher education. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
CERT training offered
Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering the CERT (Citizen’s Emergency Response Team) basic training course. This course is designed for anyone who is interested in gaining skills and knowledge to help make their communities prepared and resilient when an incident occurs.
This is a three-day course, held on Saturdays beginning Feb. 23, and is free of charge. All classes will be held at the Heritage Oak Park Community Center, 19520 Heritage Oak Blvd., Port Charlotte. Seating is limited, register by Feb. 20 online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9BNCZ3. For more information, contact Charlotte County CERT by email charlottecountycert@gmail.com or call 813-702-3785.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Graduates will complete a feasibility plan and management training course, working with mentors who are successful businesspeople. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Open house and car show scheduled
The Sun Newspaper will hold its Mid-Winter Open House and Collector Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor. The event is coordinated by the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region. Live entertainment will be provided, trophies will be awarded and food and beverages available. For more information, contact Lee Royston at 941-626-9359.
Annual business expo scheduled
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will host its 8th Annual Business Expo 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Over 100 Charlotte County Chamber members will be showcasing their products and services. Your company business card is your free ticket to the "The Hottest Business Day in Paradise."
Women With Mission plan casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m. and return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the county. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club.
The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. After they ride, cyclists can enjoy free massages, free ice cream, free lunch, free beer and wine for those of legal drinking age, live music and much more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Highwaymen Art in the Park
The Libraries and History Division will present Highwaymen Art in the Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Feb. 19-20 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte.
This two-hour workshop starts with a presentation on the story of the Florida Highwaymen and their connection to Charlotte County. The workshop explores the different styles of the original Highwaymen artists using their paintings for inspiration. The second part of the workshop will be dedicated to creating an original painting using the park’s beautiful landscape. Participants will work with authentic materials used by the Highwaymen in their paintings. No painting experience required. Participation is free, but registration is required due to limited seating and materials.
For more information, contact Crystal Diff, program coordinator, at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Jazz Society to present Peter and Will Anderson Trio
The Charlotte County Jazz Society will present the Peter and Will Anderson Trio at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at William H Wakeman III Theater Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the identical twins are virtuoso performers on woodwind instruments and specialize in classic jazz. The Juilliard School graduates have performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Village Vanguard Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, Wynton Marsalis and can be heard on the 2014 Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks.
Admission is FREE for CCJS members and $20 for non-members. Tickets are available at the box office starting at 6:30 p.m. on concert night or in advance through the box office at 941-625-4175 Ext. 221. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pizza for a Purpose
Trippin' On Pizza and the Charlotte Community Foundation will present Pizza For A Purpose from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Enjoy Pizza, Painting and Philanthropy. Experience the new way of doing pizza, learn more about the Charlotte Community Foundation and enjoy some local artwork by Jay Winston which will be auctioned off to benefit the Charlotte Community Foundation.
Animal Welfare League yard sale fundraiser
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will hold a fundraiser yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9-10 at the shelter location. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the animals. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
'Kickin' it at the Kanal'
The American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will celebrate its 100 year anniversary with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on March 2-3. A Ruck Walk, Chinese auction, duck boat rides, vendors, raffles and entertainment from Country Express, American Made, Gotta Luv It, Bullman & Cora and The Boogiemen. All proceeds benefit Final Salute, children and youth. For more information, call 941-629-7446.
Women's Forum meeting planned
The Peace River Federated Republican Women's Forum will hold its next meeting on Feb. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time is 11:30-noon). Guest speaker will be The Honorable Nancy Prafke, Mayor of Punta Gorda. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Feb. 8.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'See the USA'
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Mr. Bob Miller, will present “See The USA” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda for great films and great company. During Wild Wednesdays, guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is Feb. 6, showing Dolphins: Spy in the Pod. Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Technology allows humans a glimpse into the world of wildlife that was previously inaccessible. Dolphins: Spy in the Pod uses remote-controlled robotic cameras – disguised as a dolphin, a tuna, and a squid! – to infiltrate pods of these marine mammals and capture never-before-filmed behavior. A real bottlenose dolphin is also equipped with tiny cameras on its back and sides, as it explores the ocean and records the adventures. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of the 416 children in Charlotte Couny who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientations will be held on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
