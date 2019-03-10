Dine with a Star
The Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host the 3rd annual Dine with a Star at the Burg’r Bar from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 20 benefiting the Fred Lang Foundation to support mental health in Charlotte County through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Local celebrity stars will be there to serve food and drink throughout the night. Tickets are $25 per person and include entry into the event, a delicious barbecue pork dinner, and a drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). To purchase tickets visit www.cbhcfl.org/event/dine-star-burgr-bar.
Opening reception for Primavera
Primavera the Visual Arts Center’s Annual Juried spring exhibit, will be on view in the Main Gallery, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda through March 28. The public is invited to attend the opening reception with wine and cheese for Primavera at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 in the Visual Arts Center’s Main Gallery. At the reception, artists will be recognized and a total of $800 in cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place, plus five merit awards. For more information call 941-639-8810 or visit www.VisualArtCenter.org for details on events, exhibits, classes, workshops and more.
Economic Development Director interviews planned
The Board of County Commissioners will be conducting interviews of candidates for the County Economic Development Director position at 8 a.m. on March 19, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The interview process is open to the public. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Sullivan Street craft festival
The 3rd annual Punta Gorda Sullivan Street Craft Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, March 10. Admission is free. Come meet and visit with some crafters from jewelry, photography, plants, candles and more.
Art show and sale
The “Art Under the Influence” artists are holding its annual art exhibition and sale at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Refreshments will be served. Enjoy a wide range of original, affordable art and meet the artists. For more information, call 941-698-4208 or email: emcneill1943@yahoo.com.
Wild Wednesdays
Join the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center for its Wild Wednesday program showing Nova – Lightning! There will be two showings: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on March 20 at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Florida is considered the “Lightning Capital” of the United States, averaging 70-100 days with thunderstorms every year and more lightning-related deaths annually than any other state. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Final concert performance announced
"Puttin on the Glitz" will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale please visit www.charlottechorale.com.
History talk
The Lifelong Learning Institute will present “Expanding the Matrix: Lectures on Western Culture” at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The first of a six-part series, this lecture is “The Celtic Connection.” Cost is $10 members; $25 non-members. 941-637-3533 or www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
Sip and Paint
The Visual Arts Center hosts Anything but Canvas with Marki Raposa at 6 p.m on Wednesday, March 13 at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. The art and wine evening features painting on anything but canvas (wood, glass, etc.). Each month is a fun new item. $40 includes supplies, wine and snacks. For more information, call 941-639-8810 or www.visualartcenter.org.
Women’s sports history
The Lifelong Learning Institute, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, presents “Inspiring Girls Through the Power of Sports” at 1 p.m. on March 14. Learn about the Women’s Sports Museum of Sarasota and how it highlights and brings to life dynamic women athletes and coaches. Cost is $10 members; $25 nonmembers. For more information, call 941-637-3533 or www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
History program
Florida Gulf Coast University, Herald Court #211, Punta Gorda will present “The Little Town That Unity Built: Punta Gorda” at 2:30 p.m. on March 14. Martha Bireda speaks about issues germane to American and local history, race relations in current events, and cultural diversity. Cost is $15. For more information, call 941-505-0130.
Free propagation class
The Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m. on March 19 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Marlene Hofer will be presenting an introduction to propagation techniques. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Free Friday movie scheduled
Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU's Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda will present its fourth Friday Free Movie, The Two Killings of Sam Cooke, at 1 p.m. on March 22 at FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This film looks extensively at Cooke's fame as a well-known vocalist and composer and also touts his successful journey as an African American business man who owned his own record label and publishing company and management firm. Stay after the movie for comments and discussion.
Women's Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women's Forum will hold its next meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call 941-961-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, March 8.
'Spring Fling … A Night in Vegas'
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a "Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas" from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, food and drinks. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on "Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island." Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Chess tournament planned
Chess Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 14 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 and registration is due by April 8. All participants receive free tournament chess board, free snacks and lunch. Winner gets trophy and gift certificate to Jet's Pizza. For more information, call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
Hike to a Native American mound
Join naturalist Rich Dorkin from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 for a hike to a Native American mound located on Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park, 12301 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. This is a unique location that can only be accessed through a guided program. This is a moderate level hike of 3 miles. Cost is $50 per person. Call Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center at 941-575-5435 to make a reservation.
Blue Gala scheduled
The annual Blue Gala, the primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Democrats, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The cost of the dinner is $90 per person with discounts for tables for eight. Tickets to attend this event are now available for purchase by emailing BlueGala@CharlotteDems.com, calling 941-764-8440 or through the website at www.charlottedems.com/bluegala/
International comedian to perform
The Charlotte Players are bringing Ireland’s International Comedian George Casey to The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theatre, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12. A night of laughter with The King Of Blarney. Tickets are $22. For more information call Charlotte Players at 941-255-1022 or online at www.charlotteplayers.org.
Quarter auction for literacy program
Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 will host a quarter auction at 6 p.m. on March 19 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Bring $3 for a paddle rental, quarters for bidding and cash for a 50/50, drinks and food. Proceeds benefit the class project, Leadership for Literacy. For more information, call 941-286-2056.
Dart Cup Challenge
PGI Civic Association/Cruising Club’s 4th Annual Dart Cup Challenge with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte County’s Homeless Coalition, will be held at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail #111, Punta Gorda. A $5 registration per person includes: family friendly entertainment, raffles and a lot of fun. For more information and to register, contact PGILarry@centurylink.net.
DAR meeting scheduled
The Charlotte Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold its next meeting at 11 a.m. on March 18 at the Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. RSVP must be called in to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or emailed to: ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than noon March 11. Special Guest speaker is Monika Dettmers Tandon, author of "Beyond My Wildest Dreams: A German Girl’s Story of WWII and Beyond."
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Women doing business at lunch scheduled
LCBW new chapter, Port Charlotte Women Doing Business at Lunch, will be held from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Kings Gate, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Cost is $22 per person and vegetarian and special dietary meals upon request. RSVP to 239-985-0400 or e-mail Robin@lcbwlcbw.com.
Annual picnic scheduled
The American Czech/Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will hold its annual Vince Caudy Memorial Picnic at 11:30 a.m. on March 13, at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Fried chicken will be provided by the Club and attendees are asked to bring a side dish, salad, fruit or dessert to share that will serve at least 10. Table settings and beverages will be provided. Bring lawn chairs and small tables. All are welcome. A $5 donation and reservation is requested from nonmembers and guests. For more information and reservations, call 941-286-3467 or 941-769-8723.
Rotary golf tournament announced
The Rotary Club of Murdock is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. There are many sponsor and player opportunities. Funds raised through this event and others will be used to support all of these projects and more. For more information, call David O'Neil at 678-908-3624 or Walt powers at 941-456-1862.
Garden Club meets
Port Charlotte Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. March 14, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. The topic is container gardening, highlighting plant choices, container size and maintenance. The public is welcomed. For more information, call 941-426-1299.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for Charlotte County children involved in court cases. Those interested in volunteering should attend an orientation from noon to 1 p.m. March 18 at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B, Suite 203. Volunteers should be full-time residents at least 21 years old. For more information, call 941-613-3233.
Hook Kids on Fishing planned
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
Isles Yacht Club fundraising month planned
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda is sponsoring a number of fund raising events in March to benefit the National Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In 2018 the yacht club raised over $78,000 for LLS. For a complete list of events visit www.islesyc.com or call 941-639-1369.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda for great films and great company during Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is March 6, showing Nature: Raptor Force. Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Stunning footage highlights eagles, hawks, falcons, owls and more. For more information, call 941-575-5435 or visit www.checflorida.org.
Annual Community Day at Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Rd, Punta Gorda will hosts its annual community day celebration to thank the surrounding communities for continued support, we would like to invite everyone to our annual Community Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24. Admission is free and there will be face painting, 50/50 raffle, local food vendors. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
GFWC Woman's Club of to host Annual dinner
The annual Italian Dinner hosted by the GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 13 at 20271 Tappan Zee Dr. where you can eat-in or take-out your meal. A donation of $8 for adults and $4 for children will include: salad, bread/butter, meatballs, sauce, and pasta, with ice cream and cookie for dessert. For tickets, call Joyce Powell at 202-553-2665.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Free seagrass wading adventures offered
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda on March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center, 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. The scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $80 per person and $320 for a foursome. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team. Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fund raiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain during buffet dinner. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
