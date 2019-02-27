Dine with a Star
The Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host the 3rd annual Dine with a Star at the Burg’r Bar on March 20 benefiting the Fred Lang Foundation to support mental health in Charlotte County through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Local celebrity stars will be there to serve food and drink throughout the night. Enjoy music, silent auction items, and dining with friends. Tickets are $25 per person and include entry into the event, a delicious barbecue pork dinner, and a drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). To purchase tickets visit www.cbhcfl.org/event/dine-star-burgr-bar.
Audubon Night Walkabout
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold a night hike on Tuesday, March 5. Participants should meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hathaway Park 35461 Washington Loop Road. Walking will be minimal, but participants should bring insect repellent and dress appropriately. This outing will provide a unique look at nature after dark and will include calling for barred owls. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Ron Mills at 941-575-6968 or rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com.
Friendship Force group to meet
SW Florida Friendship Force group will meet at 10:30 a.m. on March 1 at the Punta Gorda Police & Fire Station Confernce room at 1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The program is a presentation by Australians Chris and. Cathy Stone who will share pictures of their part of the world. Visitors are welcome.
Shave-A-Thon fundraiser for Children's Cancer
The Celtic Ray, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host "St. Baldrick's" a shave-a-thon for children's cancer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 9. The fundraiser includes a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. For more information, call 775-220-1644 or visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/puntagorda.
Concert band performance scheduled
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present, "From Bach to Broadway" at 7:30 p.m. on March 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
NARFE monthly meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet at 11 a.m. on March 5, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. This month’s program will feature the Director of the C.A.R.E., Linda Lusk, who will present "Human Trafficking in SW Florida- A Humanitarian Crisis." Attendees are reminded to bring toiletries and personal items for collection and donation to C.A.R.E. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information call 571-259-4280.
PRAS annual banquet and fundraiser set
Peace River Audubon Society will host its annual banquet and fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on March 21 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Everyone is welcome to attend this once a year event which raises funds to support environmental education. This year’s speaker is Charles Sobczak with a talk titled: Alligators, Sharks, Panthers or How To Avoid Being Eaten. For reservations or information, contact Sandy Artman at 717-880-3341, or email: banquet1@peaceriveraudubon.org or visit PeaceRiverAudubon.org. Reservation deadline is March 7. Tickets not available at the door.
Dinner fundraiser to benefit Homeless Coalition
The Homeless Coalition will host an Italian Dinner Fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 7 at the 24 Twenty One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Dinner includes a variety of Italian style dishes, salad, bread, choice of dessert and beverages or two glasses of wine. All proceeds will benefit the programs and services at The Homeless Coalition. For tickets, call Darcy at 941-627-4313, Ext. 134 or email: events@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Hook Kids on Fishing planned
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
Isles Yacht Club fundraising month planned
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda is sponsoring a number of fund raising events in March to benefit the National Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In 2018 the yacht club raised over $78,000 for LLS. For a complete list of events visit www.islesyc.com or call 941-639-1369.
Last 'Behind the Notes' with Maestro Ponti scheduled
The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) will host Maestro Raffaele Ponti of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for the last “Behind the Notes” of the 2018-2019 season from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 8 on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College at 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Pre-registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Admission is $20 per person and it can also be paid at the door with credit card, cash or check.
Environmental Health Office relocating
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County announces plans to move its Environmental Health staff from its current location in the Building Department of Murdock Circle to the Department of Health location at 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The move will be effective March 1. This concludes a transition that began a year ago as part of consolidation of resources to improve services. Staff will cease operations at Murdock Circle at the close of business on March 1. For client convenience there will be a drop box in Murdock, with collections scheduled daily.
The Environmental Health program provides inspections of facilities such as tattoo and piercing shops, group care facilities, food establishments, mobile home parks, and swimming pools, as well as processes applications and conducts site evaluations for septic systems. For more information, call 941-624-7200.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda for great films and great company during Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is March 6, showing Nature: Raptor Force. Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Stunning footage highlights eagles, hawks, falcons, owls and more. For more information, call 941-575-5435 or visit www.checflorida.org.
Commissioners to hold meeting on range of topics
The Charlotte County Board of County Commission will participate in a joint meeting with the Sarasota County Board of County Commission at 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the Commission Chamber of the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. A wide range of topics will be discussed including, River Road update, Atlanta Braves update, Charlotte County Economic Development update, Manasota Beach Renourishment update, Evacuation Centers, Winchester Boulevard update, and I-75 FDOT Interchange Study. Two or more Board Members of the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization may be in attendance. The public is invited to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Registration open for Government Academy
Charlotte County Government Academy is a one-day course scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4. Charlotte County Government Academy is recommended to anyone who wants to know more about local government. The free program provides the opportunity to share and learn about the various county departments: public works, parks, transit, human services, and more. Government Academy will be held at the Charlotte County Administration Center in Murdock. Register online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone 941-623-1092. Space is limited and registration will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 or when full. For more information call the Public Information Office at 941-623-1092.
Annual Community Day at Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Rd, Punta Gorda will hosts its annual community day celebration to thank the surrounding communities for continued support, we would like to invite everyone to our annual Community Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24. Admission is free and there will be face painting, 50/50 raffle, local food vendors. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
GFWC Woman's Club of to host Annual dinner
The annual Italian Dinner hosted by the GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 13 at 20271 Tappan Zee Dr. where you can eat-in or take-out your meal. A donation of $8 for adults and $4 for children will include: salad, bread/butter, meatballs, sauce, and pasta, with ice cream and cookie for dessert. For tickets, call Joyce Powell at 202-553-2665.
Timeless Fashions
American Business Women's Association, will host a fashion show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2 at Hurricane Charley's, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors open at noon. Fashions provided by Nichole's Collections. Tickets are $35 per person. For tickets, call Randy Ann Bechtel at 941-255-3555 or Patti Dyson at 941-637-8017.
St. Mary Academy 'lucky casino bus trip'
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Casino – Immokalee bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on March 11, 8:45 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than March 6. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
