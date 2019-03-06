Dine with a Star
The Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, hosts the third annual Dine with a Star at the Burg’r Bar on March 20 benefiting the Fred Lang Foundation to support mental health in Charlotte County through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Tickets are $25 per person and include a barbecue pork dinner and a drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). To purchase tickets, visit www.cbhcfl.org/event/dine-star-burgr-bar.
St. Mary Academy ‘lucky casino bus trip’
A bus trip to Immokalee Casino to benefit St. Mary Academy departs at 8:45 a.m. March 11 from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. It returns that day about 6 p.m. Cost is a donation of $25 with reservations needed by today. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
