Earth Day hike scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will be holding an Earth Day hike at 8 a.m. on April 27. This year's Earth Day theme is "Protect Our Species". Participants should meet at Deep Creek Preserve at 10797 SW Peace River Street, Arcadia. Participants are encouraged to pack a lunch to enjoy in the picnic area under the large oaks following the hike. Bring a chair, binoculars, and stories to share. For more information, contact Nancy Turner at 941-627-9107.
Cinco De Mayo trivia night planned
Chelsea Place will host a Cinco De Mayo trivia night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 :30 p.m. on April 30 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. A donation of $10 is requested for an evening of food, beverages and trivia. All proceeds raised with be donated to Charlotte County Habitat. For more information, call Aime at 941-787-0687.
J3 Vocal Showband
J3 Vocal Showband will take the stage for the last show of the season at 7 p.m. on April 20 at The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Tickets range from $20-$39. For tickets or more information visit www.sunevents.com or contact the box office at 941-625-4172 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The Floridians monthly meeting
The Floridians will hold its April meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. The Club is featuring a program they are calling “Speakers From Within." A Club member, Corlotta Crowell, who has an extensive background in leading discussion groups, will serve as facilitator. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The Club also raises money to donate to local charities. For more information, call 941-255-6995.
Everything deserves a second chance
Join the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County for an evening of handbags and fashion jewelry sale and silent auction. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 25 at D'Vine Wine & Gift Emporium, 701 JC Center Court #2, Port Charlotte. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals. For more information contact Lisa at lwagner@awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112.
Old Timers luncheon
The Old Timers luncheon will be held on April 27 at Hurricane Charley's, 300 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Come and visit with old friends. Tickets for the luncheon are $20 and will be sold until April 20. No tickets will be sold at the door.To purchase your tickets, call 941-639-3241 or 941-625-5027. All are welcome.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature a presentation titled "Love is in the Air" by Reinier Munguia, a full-time naturalist and nature photographer whose work has appeared in books, magazines and scientific publications. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 863-244-2652 or visit www.peaceriveraudubonsociety.org.
Choices and Chances to be shown
The Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte will be screening, Choices and Chances, at 6 p.m. on April 17. The movie was shot entirely in Charlotte County featuring local actors. After a high school student dies in a car crash, a popular classmate Tiffany spirals into depression. She becomes the target of bullies until she learns the choices we make are chances we take with the lives of those we love. After the screening, we will host a discussion with the director.This film is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations needed. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Free movie offered
If you know what a bad hair day is and think you know the affect it can have on a person, especially a woman, then you must see this 2009 film produced by and starring Chris Rock. He goes to great lengths exploring the frustrations, preferences and special problems faced by African American women concerning their hair. Traveling everywhere from hair salons to scientific laboratories to Indian temples and by just plain talking to many women, Rock is in high form conveying the seriousness of the subject while making us belly laugh along the way. Movie time is 1 p.m. on April 26, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. All are encouraged to remain after the movie for comments and discussion. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy - Punta Gorda.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This family-oriented, fun-filled event on May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds - Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will offer great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway's Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Sunset cruise for Guardian Ad Litem
The Sunset Cruise on the Kingfisher double decker boat will be held April 24 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Arrival time is 6:15 p.m. with cast off promptly at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation that supports Charlotte County children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their lives.Tickets are $50 and includes a buffet dinner. For tickets call 941-613-3233 or voiesforkids.org. There are limited tickets. Please wear suitable boat shoes.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
The Charlotte County Concert Band to present 'Strike Up The Band'
On Sunday afternoon, April 14, at 3 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or the day of the concert.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
