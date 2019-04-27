Tringali maintenance
Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed through Sunday for annual maintenance and staff training. The facility will reopen Monday for all regularly-scheduled programs and activities. Call 207-593-2616 for information.
Earth Day Sunday
The 6th Annual Englewood Earth Day Sunday Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Buchan Community Park, next to the Buchan Airfield, 1390 Old Englewood Road. The event is traditionally held in Englewood the first Sunday after the official Earth Day, which is April 22. It’s free to all, and parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring children. There will be live music by Babyl, eco-friendly crafts, educational programs, health-conscious fun foods, rescued animals, live drums, plant sales and workshops, guest speakers, displays, giveaways and raffles. The event is hosted by the Barrier Island Park Society. For more information, contact Shelly Thompson, Englewood Earth Day Sunday Coordinator at sthompsonbips@gmail.com or 941-964-0060, or visit www.barrierislandparkssociety.com.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15-3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Mac users meet
The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group will meet from 1:30-4 p.m. May 2 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Presenters include Curt Lundeen with “Word Perfect to Pages, An Archimedes Moment,” and Carl Gaites about “Dealing with Spam.” The usual question-and-answer period along with announcements from group president Tom Vandenberg will open the meeting.
Since the group does not meet in the summer months, a Summer Recess Party with light refreshments will follow. Of interest to all members, the group’s 12-year-old MacBook laptop computer will be auctioned off. In addition, members are invited to bring some of their old well-used equipment for sharing on a “Swap” Table. For more details check www.eamug.org.
Borrow a life jacketThe Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS KaraokeEnglewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
