Touchdown Club golf
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club’s annual golf tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. today at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per golfer. The tournament benefits the Lemon Bay High School Manta Rays football program. For more information, contact Holly Haynes at 941-270-2479 or Carla Bounds at 941-539-3700, visit lbtdclub.com or email lbtdclub@gmail.com to register online.
Leadership Luau
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2019 will be hosting a luau from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. this evening at 40 Acres, 1500 Crestwood Road, Englewood. There will be a pig roast, live entertainment, cornhole tournament, liquor toss, cash bar and auctions. Tickets are $65. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels of Englewood, Project Phoenix of Englewood and The Homeless Coalition. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, Ext. 134 or email darcy.woods@cc homelesscoalition.org.
Bird volunteers wanted
The Friends of Stump Pass, in collaboration with Audubon Florida, is starting a Bird Steward Program for Stump Pass Beach State Park this summer and is looking for volunteers to participate. A training session will be held from 1-3 p.m. today on Manasota Key at the Pelican Landing clubhouse, 2700 N. Beach Road, Englewood. For the past several years, threatened least terns and Wilson plovers have nested at Stump Pass Beach State Park. Unfortunately, dogs on the beach pose a threat to these nesting shorebirds. The course is designed to educate the public. Everyone is invited to bring a friend and attend this meeting. Contact Mary Lundeberg at 651-331-1839 or marylundeberg@gmail.com for more information.
Free kayaking trips
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will have free kayak excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 18, May 24 and May 29.
After an introductory program on safety and kayak handling, participants will walk a short distance to Lemon Bay where a small group of 10 participants will use 11-foot, sit-on, single-person kayaks to navigate the shallow water in search of dolphin, wading birds, and other marine life. All kayaks, life vests, paddles, and seats are provided.
Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so register at 941-475-0769. Visit www.ChecFlorida.org for additional kayak dates and other educational programs.
Free drivers ed.
Charlotte County Schools is having a free driver’s education program at Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools. Registration deadline is May 21. The program consists of six hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel driving beginning. Classroom sessions are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 4-6, and the first group begins driving on June 7. Driving days are Monday-Friday with two students per vehicle for eight consecutive weekdays at the same time each day for 90 minutes. A .5 class credit is awarded for successfully completing all parts of the program, which includes classroom, driving, and homework. A certificate to submit to your insurance company is provided with the completion of the survey and the above requirements. Applications are available at each school’s main office or guidance office and are due May 21. A student must have a Restricted Learner’s License by June 4. For additional questions, contact Ault’s Driver Education Center at 941-474-5125.
Englewood Democratic Club
The Englewood Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The Club will hear from Patrick Hurley, Charlotte County DEC chair, Jo Bloom, voter registration leader in Sarasota County, and Linda DeMeritt, chair of the Charlotte County Precinct Coordinating Committee. Meetings are open to the public and we welcome all. For more information, call 941-475-4607
Flag football
Register now for summer flag football in Englewood, set for May 25-July 27. The Englewood Family YMCA and the Englewood Cats have planned this league for players in the third through eighth grades. Teams will be swapped weekly to allow each athlete to play with a new coach and teammates.
Teams will start play at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the Warren Loranger Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd. beginning May 25. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, contact Jesse Sullivan at 941-475-1234 or JSullivan@ENGYMCA.org. Visit www.SWFYMCA.org for more information.
Scholarship golf
The Education, Athletics & Excellence Scholarship Foundation will have its 6th annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. June 1 at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive. Cost to play is $80 per person, or $90 after May 24, and includes green and cart fees and luncheon at the awards ceremony. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. Play with former NFL players and support scholarships for local students. Sponsorships are available at several levels. Contact Rhondy Weston at 941-286-1548 or rhondyweston@gmail.com.
Friends of Elsie Quirk
The Friends of Elsie Quirk Library will gather at 2:30 p.m. May 30 at the upstairs meeting room of the library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, for their annual meeting. All interested are residents are invited. The Friends provide books, technical equipment, volunteer opportunities, and community programs for all age groups at the library.
Hurricane seminar
Englewood United Methodist Church will host its annual free community Hurricane Awareness Seminar from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Guest speakers will be Sarasota County’s emergency management director Edward McCrane, Charlotte County’s emergency management director Jerry Mallet, and Bridgette Montalvo of the American Red Cross. There will also be representatives from many organizations on hand with table displays, plus information on evacuation routes, shelters, preparations for your family, home, pets and more.
The church is accepting nonperishable food donations for Englewood Helping Hand. and the Suncoast Community Blood Mobile will be on site for donations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Sue at 941-270-2505.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.