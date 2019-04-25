Everything deserves a second chance
Join the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County for an evening of handbags and fashion jewelry sale and silent auction. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today, April 25 at D’Vine Wine & Gift Emporium, 701 JC Center Court #2, Port Charlotte. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals. For more information contact Lisa at lwagner@awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112.
Bayshore Live Oak Park playground closure
The playground at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, will be closed for repair and resurfacing on May 6 through May 14. For more information, contact Brenda Sisk, aquatic coordinator, at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet for the final time before summer break on May 7, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature Elizabeth Barton, who will discuss:”Jacobson State Veterans Home: Serving Our Vets.” Attendees are encouraged to bring items to support our Veterans. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Florida West Coast Car Club show
The Florida West Coast Car Club will be hosting a family-fun filled event. Car show. Door prizes. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Village Place Health & Rehab Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Arbor Day Expo
UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County will be holding its annual Arbor Day Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at the Environmental Campus, 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. This year’s Arbor Day Expo will have plant vendors, demonstrations providing tips on planting and pruning, and a Master Gardener plant clinic. Free admission. There will be free trees given out to participants who take part in tree planting demo. For more information,call 941.764.4340 or visit http://charlotte.ifas.ufl.edu.
Earth Day hike scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will be holding an Earth Day hike at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. This year’s Earth Day theme is “Protect Our Species”. Participants should meet at Deep Creek Preserve at 10797 SW Peace River Street, Arcadia. Participants are encouraged to pack a lunch to enjoy in the picnic area under the large oaks following the hike. Bring a chair, binoculars, and stories to share. For more information, contact Nancy Turner at 941-627-9107.
Cinco De Mayo trivia night planned
Chelsea Place will host a Cinco De Mayo trivia night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 30 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. A donation of $10 is requested for an evening of food, beverages and trivia. All proceeds raised with be donated to Charlotte County Habitat. For more information, call Aime at 941-787-0687.
Free movie offered
If you know what a bad hair day is and think you know the affect it can have on a person, especially a woman, then you must see this 2009 film produced by and starring Chris Rock. He goes to great lengths exploring the frustrations, preferences and special problems faced by African American women concerning their hair. Traveling everywhere from hair salons to scientific laboratories to Indian temples and by just plain talking to many women, Rock is in high form conveying the seriousness of the subject while making us belly laugh along the way. Movie time is 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. All are encouraged to remain after the movie for comments and discussion. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. This family-oriented, fun-filled event on May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes. This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds — Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, will offer great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Charlotte Players to present ‘Sex Please, We’re Sixty’
The Charlotte Players will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty, from now through April 28 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1100 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Show times are Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for students. For more information, call 941-255-1022.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
Pickleball tournament scheduled
Indoor Men and Women’s doubles pickleball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on April 28 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. This tournament is for players who are skill level 3.0 to 4.0. All participants receive free breakfast refreshments and lunch (which includes pizza, soda and ice cream). There will be raffle items with proceeds going towards Charlotte County Kids Camp. The top 3 finishers in each division receive prizes. This is a double elimination tournament using 6 courts. Cost is $15, and registration must be made by April 19. Call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
