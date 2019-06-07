Fishing tournament planned
The Punta Gorda Elks will host the 13th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Fishing Franks, on June 15 at the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge, 25538 Shore Dr. Punta Gorda. Check-in begins 8 a.m. and open to all kids 14 years old or younger. Fishing starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. Prizes and lunch will be provided. RSVP by June 10 by contacting Brenda or Bill at 941-639-0187.
Women's Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will hold its next meeting on June 12, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-noon). Guest speaker will be Horatio Mihet, Esq., Vice President Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel with Liberty Counsel. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: barcinobetty@centurylink.net or call 941-380-7447. Reservations must be made no later than today, June 7.
Wild Hog Wild planned
The Charlotte County Republican Annual barbecue and rally, Wild Hog Wild, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15 at the Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. In addition to Republican county officials, State Attorney Amira Fox and U.S. Congressman Greg Steube will attend and speak at the Rally. The event will feature Big John’s BBQ, beer, wine and soft drinks and patriotic music and more. Tickets are $35. Children with adults free. For more information, call 941-258-2080.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
Women's Club of Charlotte County to meet
The Democratic Women's Club of Charlotte County will hold its next meeting at 4:30 p.m. on June 10, at F.M. Don's, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. At this meeting the Club will recognize the four recipients of the 2019 Betty Gissendanner Scholarships. The guest speaker will be Annisa Karim, Environmentalist and Collier County DEC Chair. A matinee menu will be available.
Chess tournament planned
Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a chess tournament from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 15. Entry fee is $10. Registration deadline is June 14. This is an unrated five-game Swiss System tournament for all age and skill levels. Top two finishers in each section receive prizes and all participants receive free snacks and lunch. For more information, call 941-627-1074.
Free shredding event at Chelsea Place
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a “Shred-a-Thon” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at its Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Area residents are invited to bring their unwanted or outdated personal and confidential papers to be shredded for free. For more information, call 941-787-0687.
Quarter Frenzy for C.A.R.E.
The final Quarter Frenzy until fall will be held at 6 p.m. on June 13 at 24 Twenty One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Proceeds will benefit C.A.R.E., The Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies. Paddles are $3 each or three for $7. Bring rolls of quarters to bid on prizes and BYOB. Wine pull, food and soda will be available. Adults 18 and over only.
PGI Civic Association open house
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. will host its first community open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Open to the public. RSVP requested to 941-637-1655.
Women's Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will hold its next meeting on June 12, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-noon). Guest speaker will be Horatio Mihet, Esq., Vice President Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel with Liberty Counsel. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: barcinobetty@centurylink.net or call 941-380-7447. Reservations must be made no later than June 7.
Military Heritage Museum membership sign-up month
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and King Fisher Fleet are offering a free 90-minute sunset cruise to everyone who becomes an annual or charter museum member during the month of June. For more information and membership benefits and prices, call 941-575-9002 or visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Let's Zumba for Boys & Girls Clubs
Join for a fun morning of Zumba dancing with certified instructors to celebrate wellness month and raise funds and awareness for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County. Two Zumba sessions will be held, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 8 at 21450 Gibralter Drive, Suite 10, Port Charlotte. All are welcome to participate in one or both. Suggested donation of $10 per person includes class, drinks and giveaways. Boys & Girls Clubs will set up kids activities for those who would like to bring their children. For more information, call at 305-494-2954.
FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania- a group of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m.Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
Women Doing Business to meet
LCBW Women Doing Business, Port Charlotte, will hold its next meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10 at Donato's Restaurant, 1900 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Cost is $22. For more information or to make reservations, call 239-985-0400 or e-mail: Robin@lcbwlcbw.com.
County Accepting Affordable Housing Property Applications
Organizations are invited to submit an application to be designated as a pre-qualified agency eligible to receive surplus real county property for the purpose of developing affordable, rental, and/or supportive housing in Charlotte County. Applicant agencies must have a current 501(c)(3) IRS designation with a defined mission of affordable housing or serving special populations (low/very low income, developmentally or physically disabled, veterans, victims of domestic violence, homeless, etc.). Applications will be reviewed and scored by members of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Recommendations for pre-qualification will be submitted to the County Commission for approval. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. June 30. To obtain an application, visit https://bit.ly/2QgtZDw. Submit applications by email to Colleen.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Applications may also be submitted by certified mail or hand delivered to: Colleen Turner, Charlotte County Human Services, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. For information, contact the Charlotte County Housing Division by calling 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161 (for TTY or out-of-area cell phone calls) or 941-833-6500.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it's third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at North Charlotte Regional Park 1185 O'Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Fishermen's Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. from the traditional Charlotte Harbor launch as well as Gilchrist Park. Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.